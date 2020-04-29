90°F
News

Businesses find new ways to reach customers

By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
April 29, 2020 - 2:49 pm
 
Updated April 29, 2020 - 3:23 pm

Boulder City businesses are finding creative ways to operate while dealing with directives issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak in response to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Here are a few of their stories:

Beauty Kitchen thanks workers

Beauty Kitchen Boutique, 501 Nevada Way, No. 5, gave away 200 self-care kits to essential employees, first responders and health care heroes Wednesday.

Heather Marianna, owner of Beauty Kitchen, said the kits were her way of saying thank you to the community.

The kits contained products such as hand sanitizer, all-purpose cleaner, skin polish and a reusable water bottle.

Additionally, she partnered with several local businesses to include items such as gift certificates from The Spa Life in Boulder City and Simply Radiant in Las Vegas, a free heated workout from Hotworx in Henderson and a free yoga or pilates class from The Studio Mind/Body in Boulder City.

Photographer provides portraits

Jennifer Bratton of Vegas Valley Photography helped 21 local families document their time in quarantine with free porch portraits.

Bratton said she stayed about 10 feet away from the families as she photographed them in a variety of mostly humorous poses. On one street five families gathered for a photo with their lawn chairs while remaining 6 feet apart.

“It was such a great time just to see people, even if it was from 10 or more feet away, and get to wave, smile and talk for a minute,” she said.

Bratton said she is usually involved in many activities with her children and it has been a “trying time” for everyone with the inability to interact with others.

She said the portrait sessions were so popular she plans to do another in the next week or so.

For more information, call Vegas Valley Photography at 702-883-0922.

Spa Life offers DIY self-care tips

Since being classified a nonessential business and being forced to close its doors, Dawn Hooper, owner and licensed massage therapist of The Spa Life at 402 Nevada Way, has found a creative way to reach her clients.

The Cucumber Chronicles is an upbeat live Facebook event that happens at 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays offering a positive message and do-it-yourself self-care tips. Among the topics she has discussed are stress and pain relief.

Additionally, she showcases the services available at The Spa Life and offers a discount for those who purchase future treatments including massage, infrared sauna, FIT Bodywrap and Steamy Wonder.

Hooper said the remainder of her time is spent staying informed about when she will be able to reopen her business and high level sanitation procedures.

For more information, contact her at spalifebc@gmail.com or visit the website at http://spalifebc.com.

Comic store expands website

My 4 Sons Cards, Comics & Games, 1646 Boulder City Parkway, has been closed to the public since March 17, but owner Mike Collins is still selling anything nerd-related.

“We’re doing whatever we can to survive,” he said.

Collins said he has expanded the inventory on the store’s website, http://my4sonsccg.com/ and is offering curbside pick-up and local delivery for those things for sale.

“I expanded the website to have 1,000 items,” he said.

Additionally, he is working on linking his items to Amazon and Ebay through the site.

Collins said he also plans to offer electronic gift certificates in the future. According to the store’s Facebook page, it is also hosting online game nights.

If you own a local business, please let us know what you are doing and what you are doing to prepare to reopen. Send your name, a telephone number or email address and a few details to news@bouldercityreview.com.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

