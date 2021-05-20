71°F
Businesses bear witness to trauma program’s success

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
May 19, 2021 - 6:01 pm
 
(Boulder Business Development) More than 50 stuffed animals were donated by members of the Boulder Business Development group to the city’s fire department for its Trauma Teddy Bear program. The animals help provide a sense of calm for children and adults in traumatic situations.

Boulder Business Development recently donated about 50 teddy bears and stuffed animals to Boulder City Fire Department for its Teddy Bear Trauma program.

The donation was made May 11 after firefighter Brian Shea spoke to members about the program.

“In some cases, children and elderly are in a state of fear and or shock. The bears can help us to have the victim identify on the bear’s body where they are hurt or experiencing pain,” he told them. “The program is intended to provide comfort, security and a sense of calm during a traumatic or intimidating situation.”

Deputy Fire Chief Greg Chesser said that in the four months the program has been operating, they have given away about 10 bears.

“As advertised, they have been very effective for all ages,” he said. “With the small children, I have witnessed them go from full-out cry to just sobbing within minutes after being given a bear. With the elderly, their focus quickly changes.”

Dyanah Musgrave, president of the group for local business owners, said members have been collecting the bears for several months.

Chesser said the department has an inventory of about 150 bears and welcomes additional donations.

“We are still accepting them and always will until we run out of storage space.”

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

