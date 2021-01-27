Business Beat: New year brings new businesses

Not only did 2021 bring a fresh start for locals and the community, it also brought opportunities for businesses and allowed three new local ones to open.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Dam Roast House & Browder Bookstore, 554 Nevada Way, opened Jan. 4.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Tony Scott recently opened Big T's Cantina, 550 Nevada Way, with his daughter Casey Scott. The restaurant is open seven days a week, and reservations can be made by calling 725-200-3130.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Ken Simpson recently opened Dam Bistro in downtown Boulder City. It's at 1229 Arizona St., the former site of Evan's Old Town Grille and is open from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Reservations can be made by calling 702-844-8500.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Dawn Lee recently opened a Farmers Insurance Agency branch at 1402 Boulder City Parkway, Suite C.

(Herbs by Diane) A salad mix featuring greens and edible flowers is among the items offered by Herbs by Diane, which is now offering contactless delivery in Boulder City.

(Herbs by Diane) Herbs by Diane is now offering contactless delivery in Boulder City of its herbs, leafy greens and microgreens, such as these sunflower greens.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Dam Roast House & Browder Bookstore, 554 Nevada Way, opened Jan. 4.

Not only did 2021 bring a fresh start for locals and the community, it also brought opportunities for businesses and allowed three new local ones to open.

One of those is the Dam Roast House & Browder Bookstore. It opened Jan. 4.

“I think one of the reasons we were able to open is because we had been planning for so long beforehand,” said co-owner Travis Wallgren.

Wallgren and friends Misty Magruder and Amber Stephens conceptualized the idea for the coffee shop and bookstore about two years ago. They originally planned to open in 2020 but that date was pushed back several times due to COVID and other delays during the building process.

“With opening during COVID, it helped a little bit,” Magruder said. “We started during the process, so COVID procedures were the norm. We didn’t have to change them.”

“We didn’t have to rush,” added Wallgren.

The Dam Roast & Browder Bookstore offers a place to drink specialty coffee drinks, eat healthy food, relax and read.

“We want to hit those customers who want to sit down and read after work,” said Magruder.

The bookstore portion of the business has books for sale by bestselling authors as well as local ones.

“Local authors can contact us and we’ll proudly put their books out there,” Wallgren said.

Their business also offers a monthly reading club for children. Stephens said the club is $11.99 a month and includes a book and coordinating activities.

“I’d like to reach a ton of kids,” she said.

The Dam Roast House & Browder Bookstore is in the old Browder building in downtown Boulder City. It is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It is one of two new businesses in the building. The other, Big T’s Cantina, also opened in January.

Big T’s Cantina is a “casual fine dining” restaurant, according to owner Tony Scott.

“We wanted a place where people could have some chips and salsa and a cocktail, just a fun place to hang out. … A great place for employees to work and feel like family … a place you just didn’t want to leave,” he said.

Tony Scott opened the restaurant Jan. 2 with the help of his daughter, Casey Scott.

“I got tired of making other people money and wanted to work for myself,” he said about why he started the restaurant.

His daughter said she joined him for a similar reason.

“I was tired of sitting at a desk all day and working for someone else,” said Casey Scott. “When the opportunity came to work with my dad, I thought, who wouldn’t take that?”

Tony Scott said he was originally hoping to open in September 2020.

“We had some delays with the building process, but we were committed to open,” he said.

He said his opening has gone “great,” even with having to close the restaurant for a few days after it began serving customers because he tested positive for COVID-19.

“It was hard, but necessary to do,” he said.

His menu features Mexican fare, including street tacos and beans, but it also offers some specialty dishes.

“We tried to take each one of our proteins and make something unique in each,” he said.

One of the popular items is the “Big A** Carnita,” which features slow-cooked pork butt that is marinated and braised with apple cider and served with caramelized sweet potatoes and a creamy roasted pistachio and cilantro pesto.

He also put several specialty cocktails on the menu, including three types of margaritas, several tequilas and bourbon.

Big T’s Cantina is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. The kitchen closes at 8 p.m. For reservations, call 725-200-3130.

The community also has embraced another new restaurant that opened at the start of 2021.

Ken Simpson opened Dam Bistro on Jan. 10 at 1129 Arizona St., the former site of Evan’s Old Town Grille.

Simpson has been in the restaurant business since the mid-1990s and in Las Vegas since 2003. He said he moved to Boulder City in 2015.

“When COVID came and there were no jobs, I decided to put it all on the line,” he said. “My house, everything. … It’s been a struggle. I couldn’t afford a crew, so I did all the work myself.”

Simpson originally planned to open before the end of 2020, but he said he ended up not rushing things because he wanted to do them right.

His restaurant features fine dining in a casual setting.

“I just want everyone to have a place to come in and not break the bank,” he said.

As the chef, Simpson said he does all the food prep, butchering and desserts. He said he kept the menu small, but it does include some “quirky” signature dishes like chicken and waffles with a macaroni and cheese waffle and a s’mores dessert.

“I needed a chocolate dessert and came up with a s’mores one and everyone loves it,” he said. “It just morphed into this thing I’ll probably never be able to get rid off.”

Dam Bistro is open from 4-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, customers must call 702-844-8500 to get a reservation.

Agent has open door policy

Dawn Lee recently opened a Farmers Insurance Agency office at 1402 Boulder City Parkway, Suite C.

“I absolutely love this town,” she said.

Lee lives just over the hill in Henderson but does all her shopping, banking, boating and everything else in Boulder City. She also helped her mother-in-law find a house in town.

She said she offers all types of insurance including auto, home, life and renters and wants to do what’s best for her customers’ needs.

“I wanted to be sure you know who your agent is,” she said. “I want what makes sense for your bottom line. I want to make sure everybody’s protected.”

Lee said she is big on community involvement and is currently doing a coat drive and has plans for more projects throughout the year. She can be reached at 702-333-0967.

“Give me a call or stop by the office. I have an open door policy,” she said.

Local delivery available

Herbs by Diane is now offering no-contact delivery of its farm-fresh produce to Boulder City residents. The farm provides organically grown herbs, microgreens, leafy greens, edible flowers and vegetables.

Orders must be placed by 9 a.m. Monday for delivery on Tuesday. There is a $10 minimum per order and a $5 fee for delivery.

Locals also can pick up produce directly from the farm every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Farm owner Diane E. Green has been providing organically grown produce to restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley for 10 years and to the public at farmers markets and directly from the farm.

In addition to fresh herbs, vegetables and microgreens, she offers dried herbs and herbal blends, herb-infused vinegars and handmade soap.

“Pesticides are not used on our herbs and vegetables and we do not use chemical fertilizers. Instead, we make our own compost on site to feed the gardens,” she said.

Herbs by Diane is at 1506 San Felipe Drive.

For more information or a weekly list of available items, email dianegreene2@cox.net. You also can her at call 702-293-3451.

Business Beat wants your news

We want news, tips, anything you want to tell us about Boulder City business, as long as it’s true and as long as it’s not pure publicity. Send it all to news@bouldercityreview.com.