Business Beat: Mom designs hobby into business

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Amanda McConnell turned her hobby into a business. Asquad Designs creates custom T-shirts, hoodies, hats and face masks along with personalized holiday items and custom embroidery.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A locals’ favorite, casino operator Railroad Pass Casino, is opening a new property, The Pass, on Water Street in downtown Henderson. A grand opening celebration is set for 7 p.m. April 1, 2021.

A Boulder City mom recently turned her hobby into a full-time job with her local business, Asquad Designs.

A little more than a year ago, Amanda McConnell moved to Boulder City and was paying her bills by doing custom embroidery for clothes, hats and other items.

“It started as a hobby in 2013 with making clothes for my son,” she said.

McConnell said she turned it into a business because she needed a way to work but stay home with her three children.

“When I moved to Boulder City that was my income,” she said. “I did it in my garage.”

McConnell said she soon outgrew the garage and needed more space for her business so she opened a shop in town at 1319 Boulder City Parkway, Suite B.

Currently, she creates custom T-shirts, hoodies, hats, face masks and a variety of other things. She said she also makes personalized items for holidays, does custom embroidery and sells tie-died clothing.

She said she doesn’t have set hours at the shop but is usually there Monday through Friday.

To contact her about a job, call 702-283-5438 or through Asquad Designs on Facebook. She said she also has an Instagram page, asquaddesigns_embroidery, where she can be reached.

Railroad Pass expands to downtown Henderson

DeSimone Gaming, which owns and operates locals’ favorite, Railroad Pass Casino at the western end of Boulder City, will open its newest property, The Pass Casino, in downtown Henderson on April 1, pending approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for 7 p.m.

DeSimone Gaming purchased the former Eldorado Casino at 140 S. Water St. from Boyd Gaming in December. Since then, longtime Henderson developer and sole owner Joe DeSimone has renovated the property, with increased gaming, dining and entertainment offerings.

Among the enhancements to the gaming floor will be live games, along with more than 350 slot machines.

Emilia’s Cafe, named for DeSimone’s daughter, will offer 24-hour dining, with fine dining at Ristorante Italiano on Thursday through Sunday evenings. The Pass and Silver bars complete the new food and beverage options.

“We expect The Pass to become an entertainment destination for Henderson residents,” DeSimone said.

“Our Railroad Pass customers will enjoy the benefits of a linked players’ club, giving them the opportunity to accrue and use their points at either property,” he added.

A shuttle will run between the two casinos daily.

