Business Beat: Local haunts highlight new tour

Haunted ghost tour creator and Las Vegas resident Joshua Warren is bringing his award-winning attraction to Boulder City with the “Haunted Boulder City Ghost & UFO Tour.”

Haunted ghost tour creator and Las Vegas resident Joshua Warren is bringing his award-winning attraction to Boulder City with the “Haunted Boulder City Ghost & UFO Tour.”

“I started this tour because I’m mesmerized by all the fascinating paranormal stories attached to Boulder City,” he said. “From ghosts, to UFOs, to strange creatures, Boulder City has them all.”

Warren is originally from North Carolina where he created the Haunted Asheville Ghost Tour more than two decades ago.

“Last year, we were voted one of the top three tours in the country by readers of USA Today,” he said. “Every year we win an award from TripAdvisor, and thousands of people attend the tour each year from all over the world. That tour has been operating for 25 years, and I expect the Haunted Boulder City tour will be another big hit.”

The Boulder City tour covers about half a mile in the downtown area. It takes place outside and on public sidewalks.

“You will hear stories about neighborhood haunts, Area 51 and local UFO sightings, the Boulder Theatre, the Boulder Dam Hotel and more,” said Warren. You’d be surprised what has happened on the streets of Boulder City.”

During the tour, Vegas showman Nick Weird will share stories about the men who died building the Hoover Dam, the woman who became the town’s first murderer and a spirit dog that haunts the streets. He’ll also talk about Area 51 and mysteries of the “Nevada Triangle.”

“It’s so easy and pleasant to stroll around the historic downtown that I instantly knew a great tour could tie it all together.”

The tours start Sept. 3 and will be offered primarily on Friday and Saturday evenings. It lasts for one hour and is offered at a variety of times. Tickets are $19.95 for adults and $12.95 for children ages 12 and under.

“The first guests will receive a surprise gift to take home,” Warren said. “And I especially want locals to come. If you think you know all about Boulder City, let us surprise you.”

For more information, go to www.HauntedBoulderCity.com.

Lake adventures sought for contest

Visitors to Lake Mead Mohave Adventures’ properties at Lake Mead National Recreation Area are invited to share their most memorable photos and stories for a chance to win a gift voucher redeemable for small, motorized boat and kayak rentals. Each marina location, Callville Bay Marina, Cottonwood Cove Resort & Marina, Willow Beach Marina & Campground and Temple Bar Resort & Marina, will award a first-place winner a $500 credit and two second-place winners each a $250 credit, totaling $4,000 in prizes.

The contest is open through Sept. 30. To submit photos and stories, visit https://us13.campaign-archive.com/?u=ae16cf8e543ab686cc95d2280&id=4b2919268a.

“To say thanks for making Lake Mead Mohave Adventures a part of so many visitors’ family vacations and other memorable moments, we will be giving away $4,000 worth of gift vouchers across all four of our marinas,” said Chad Taylor, director of sales and marketing for Lake Mead Mohave Adventures. “We can’t wait to see all the photos and read all the unforgettable stories our guests will share with us.”

For more information on Lake Mead Mohave Adventures, go to www.LakeMeadMohaveAdventures.com.

Business Beat wants your news

