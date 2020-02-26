Business Beat: Firm helps folks get on the road in unique way

Helping people break free from normal modes of transportation is the goal of Paul and Mei Curtis, who recently opened SeVuR.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Mei Curtis recently opened SeVuR, an electric scooter store at 1402 A Boulder City Parkway along with her and her husband, Paul.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mayi Rosenbaum, manager, and Steele Sacks, owner, of Snap Fitness in Boulder City were on hand Tuesday, Feb. 18, as the fitness center marked its fifth anniversary. The gym offers a free seven-day trial to anyone to wants to experience what it has to offer.

The store is focused on making micro-mobility a reality for people by selling compact and ultralight electric scooters, electric skateboards and eboards.

“SeVuR is how we describe the process of leaving the transportation norms of today’s society to increase fun, reduce transportation costs, eliminate emissions, adopt minimalism, improve outdoor recreation and ultimately break free,” said Paul Curtis. “It’s pronounced sever, meaning to separate.”

He said he first learned about these transportation options a few years ago through some co-workers.

“They are designed for people who have commutes,” he said.

The couple realized that other people needed to know about these options, so they started an online store and had pop-up tents at local events.

The online store then grew to a physical one, now located at 1402A Boulder City Parkway.

For more information, visit http://www.sevur.com or call or text 702-358-2762.

Five years of fitness

Snap Fitness in Boulder City celebrated its fifth anniversary recently, highlighting the feeling of family it offers members.

Owner and trainer Steele Sacks touted the fitness center’s social interaction among members. There is an area where they can relax and chat or find reading material as well as an online app called Myzone, which he likened to “Facebook for fitness.”

With the app, people can track their fitness routines as well as connect with other members to comment on their routines or offer encouragement, he said.

Mayi Rosenbaum, the center’s manager, said the business offers assorted equipment for cardiovascular health and training, weights, tanning, hydromassage and a variety of classes such as Zumba and yoga.

In addition to the regularly scheduled classes, Snap Fitness members have access to about 300 online training sessions that focus on individual areas such as core strength, abdominal muscles or overall wellness, Sacks said.

Snap Fitness is at 1030 Nevada Way. For more information, contact Rosenbaum at 702-403-1671.

Vinny’s Pizzeria: A cut above

Vinny’s Pizzeria in Boulder City has been named as one of the top places for pizza by BigSevenTravel.com, an online curator of travel information.

The eatery was the only pizza place in Boulder City to be featured on the list of the 25 best pizzas in the state.

Vinny’s was singled out for its variety, which includes thin crust pizza, stuffed dish pizza and Chicago-style deep dish pizza.

Seminar brings medical advances to light

Medical advances to promote recovery from traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder in first responders and veterans are part of a new program offered through the Triple Crown of Health and Wellness. They will be discussed during a free event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Clevelands Lounge, located downstairs in the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

According to Janet Franco, founder of the Triple Crown, those attending will learn about the hyperbaric oxygen therapy, DNA nutrition and repair and quantum energy technology, which make up the program.

Franco, a radio talk show host, is a humanitarian and has spent 14 years working with veterans in suicide prevention.

Seating is limited. For reservations, visit https://www.soulfulrosie.com, call Dennis Allen at 702-321-8988 or visit Triple Crown of Wellness on Facebook.

The event also is expected to be streamed live through the Soulfulrosie website.

