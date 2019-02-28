Business Beat, Feb. 28

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Bree Western opened Lux Skin Studio in October at 555 Avenue B. She specializes in custom facials.

In our harsh desert environment, taking care of your skin is critical. No one knows that more than Bree Western, who recently opened Lux Skin Studio.

Western, has been an aesthetician since 2005, offers customized skin care treatments.

“It’s not your typical facial,” she said, “because facials are not one size fits all.”

She also offers peels, Dermaglow microderm and stem cell infusions, procedures that will help slow the aging process at the cellular level.

Before she starts any treatment, Western will confer with each client to see what is needed at that moment. She said a skin’s need can change over a four-week period.

“I want clients to be the most comfortable in their skin as they can be,” she said.

Western said she also strives to educate her clients how to take care of their skin from the inside out.

Additionally, she is a massage therapist and has been trained in the Vodder method of lymph drainage.

Western opened her studio in Boulder City in October.

“I love my job,” she said. “I love when people can get up in the morning and see a difference (in the way their skin looks).”

Lux Skin Studio is open for appointments from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Treatments can be booked by phone, or on the website at http://luxskinbc.com

The studio at 555 Avenue B, inside Bella Salon.

For more information, call or text Western at 702-867-1555 or email Hello@luxskinbc.com.

New restaurant

2Wheels Garage Grill, 567 Nevada Way, opened at the beginning of February. It opens every day at 11 a.m. and usually closes around 8 p.m. The venue will feature live music. Manager Theresa Calabrese said the property also has a food trailer, Greek Delights.

Owner Dion Katsoris said the trailer will be open seven days a week, too. Monday through Thursday it will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, it is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The menu includes gyros, fries, falafel and salads.

The Greek Delights trailer is an offshoot of his Greek Delights restaurant at 4343 N. Rancho Drive in Las Vegas.

EXPERT SHREDDERS

Gather up all those important documents filled with personal information that you no longer need and bring them over to the Boulder Dam Credit Union for its annual shred day.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. documents that need to be shredded will be collected in the credit union’s parking lot, 530 Avenue G, and properly disposed of.

There is no cost for this service.

Business gets ‘Key’ to its new home

Boulder City Lock and Key has moved to 916 Nevada Way, Suite 4, where Pot of Gold Jewelers used to be located. Owner George Passmore said he moved there because it was a bigger space.

In addition to locksmith services, the business also sells guns and ammunition. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Passmore said he plans to have a grand opening celebration Saturday, March 2.

A true food bank

The Boulder City branch of Wells Fargo participated in the financial institutions annual holiday food bank program, which gathered enough food to help provide 55.7 million meals to families across the United States.

Locally, three boxes of food weighing about 45 pounds were collected, enough to provide more than 37 meals, according to a company spokesman.

Overall, the company’s contribution represented a 20 percent increase from last year’s donation of nonperishable food items. Staff also volunteered 9,083 hours, a 25 percent increase from 2017.

Staff, customers and community members contributed to the effort. Additionally, Wells Fargo presented a $4 million donation to Feeding America.

“Food banks and food pantries are critical emergency resources for millions, and our customers and the broader community went above and beyond to participate in our Holiday Food Bank program,” said Jon Campbell, head of the Wells Fargo Foundation. “Their generosity is incredibly inspiring, and it underscores the remarkable impact that is possible when people work together. Thank you to everyone who donated, to team members who volunteered with distribution, and to local Feeding America member food banks for their efforts in making the season a little brighter for those in need.”

