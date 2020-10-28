Business Beat: Chilly Jilly’z Patio adds dinner service

The dinner bell is ringing on The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z is now serving dinners on Friday and Saturday nights. Owner Jill Bunch, right, hired Laurie Shaffer to serve as manager.

Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan, seen during ceremonies for The Final Spike - A Historic Reconnection in 2018, was recently appointed to the state's commission on tourism by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

After years of requests by fans of brunch on The Patio and regular diners at Chilly Jilly’z, owner Jill Bunch said it was time to start serving dinners.

She said the community needed a place to go for a “nice dinner.”

While the menu is expected to change by what is in season and available, Bunch said there will always be a filet or rib-eye steak offering, as well as chicken, fish, pasta, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Meals will include a house salad or soup, entree and side dish.

“My hobby is fine dining,” she said, noting the menu is influenced by foods she likes to eat and her life experiences.

She also is counting on the expertise of her chefs and a new manager, Laurie Shaffer, who recently worked at a fine dining restaurant on the Strip in Las Vegas.

Bunch said it is important that diners know that everything is prepared on-site from whole foods and that all dishes will be prepared to order.

She said she hopes that the love of food that she and her staff share is transferred to the dishes they serve.

A full bar and wine by the glass or bottle will be available.

Dinner service also will feature live music to add to the ambiance, she said.

In addition to opening The Patio for evening meals from 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Bunch has added an indoor dining area, which will accommodate additional Sunday brunch diners as well as provide a location for when conditions are not conducive for eating outdoors.

In time, Bunch said she also plans to add Friday and Monday brunch service at The Patio and possibly lunches.

The expanded menu also allowed Bunch to increase her staff, which now numbers around 40. She said keeping the restaurant going and staff employed is especially important right now.

Chilly Jilly’z is at 1680 Boulder City Parkway.

Chamber CEO named to board

Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan was recently appointed to the Nevada Commission on Tourism by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

The Nevada Commission on Tourism is chaired by the lieutenant governor and has members appointed by the governor who have experience and a professional background in tourism, travel or hospitality industries, including gaming.

Rowland-Lagan said the commission has oversight on the marketing and promotion of Nevada as well as assisting in the success of tourism in each territory, county and municipality.

“They currently have two task force committees that are their primary focus: marketing post-pandemic and recovery of our state tourism entities. … I am not super sure I can define my role quite yet, but I am very grateful for the opportunity to represent rural Southern Nevada and assist in the state’s efforts to build travel and tourism as we communicate to the U.S. and international visitors that we are open and safe,” she said.

Downtown thrift store closes

Christian Center Church has closed its thrift store, Experienced Merchandise, 525 Nevada Way, but will still have items for sale in the future, according to its lead pastor, the Rev. Deborah Downs.

“After the lockdown this spring, we realized it just wasn’t sustainable amidst the unpredictability of business,” said Downs. “We decided we would be able to better serve the community by eliminating our additional rent costs and manpower and support the operation at the church.”

Experienced Merchandise was a nonprofit ministry of Christian Center Church. Its proceeds went toward the church’s day care program.

Downs said the current plan is to have most of the merchandise set up for sale by the new year.

“In the meantime, we will do several weekend yard sales leading into the holidays so people can take advantage of all the seasonal donations we receive,” she added.

Christian Center Church is at 571 Adams Blvd.

Sugar’s restaurant closes

Sugar’s Boulder City inside Forge Social House announced it was permanently closed Oct. 22. Owner Jamie Ashby wrote on their Facebook that “the never-ending COVID” restrictions didn’t allow the restaurant to “operate in a manner or capacity to keep itself functional.”

She also said the cancellation of community events contributed to the lack of business, which was experienced by “all downtown area businesses.”

“Thank you to all who supported us,” she wrote on their Facebook page.

Ashby opened the restaurant June 19.

