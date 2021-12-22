54°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Business Beat: Businesses find the ‘Sweet Spot’

By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
December 22, 2021 - 3:39 pm
 
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review It's a family affair at Sweet Spot Home Decor, 1028 W ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review It's a family affair at Sweet Spot Home Decor, 1028 Wyoming St., where Jace Patalano, center, his mom, Delinda Patalano, right, and his girlfriend Kelly Estin showcase different home decor items. They are assisted by their two dogs, Dozer, left, and Lila.
Gina Jurgschat Gigi's Tea room, 1208 Wyoming St., offers a personal experience and gives custom ...
Gina Jurgschat Gigi's Tea room, 1208 Wyoming St., offers a personal experience and gives customers an opportunity to enjoy some one-on-one time with each other.

Two new Boulder City businesses are located in the same building but offer completely different experiences.

“It started as a garage business about nine years ago,” said Delinda Patalano, owner of Sweet Spot Home Decor, 1028 Wyoming St.

At Sweet Spot Home Decor, Patalano sells accessories for the home, candles, gifts, clothing and other items made by local artists.

She had been restoring furniture and creating home decor items and then traveling around to sell her products. Recently, she opened the store with her son, Jace Patalano, to expand the business.

“We’d primarily been traveling,” he said. “This is our first brick and mortar store.”

Jace Patalano’s girlfriend, Kelly Estin, helps with the business.

In addition to the items they sell, the Patalanos plan to offer classes on creating home decor items and furniture restoration.

Delinda Patalano said she also wants to offer classes for children in the community.

Sweet Spot Home Decor is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. It will be closed for the holidays from Saturday, Dec. 25, through the end of the year.

Fellow new business Gigi’s Tea Room is located inside Sweet Spot Home Decor.

Owner Gina Jurgschat said she had enjoyed going to a tearoom with her mom and her daughter and always thought about creating one of her own. One day when she saw Delinda Patalano that idea took a step closer to reality.

“I ran into Dee and she offered to rent me a room,” said Jurgschat.

Jurgschat jumped at the chance and created Gigi’s Tea Room to offer people a place to drink tea, eat some tasty treats and enjoy each other’s company.

“It’s a personal experience. … It’s them getting one-on-one time together,” she said.

Jurgschat said when customers arrive they will choose a type of tea and be given freshly made sandwiches, pastries, crumpets and scones to enjoy.

The tearoom is open by reservations only and can seat as many as six people at a time.

Jurgschat requests reservations be made four days in advance. To make a reservation, call 702-612-1825.

Two businesses win ‘Best of’ awards

Two Boulder City businesses have been recognized in the 40th annual edition of the “Best of Las Vegas” presented by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In the “things to do” division, Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters won gold in the helicopter tours category and Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum won silver in the museum category.

More than 5.7 million votes were cast for the special awards program.

Lake Mead operator recognized

Evolution Expeditions, a Colorado River kayaking and hiking tour operator, was recently named one of TripAdvisor’s 2021 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best and ranked among the travel review site’s top 1 percent of experiences worldwide.

“To be recognized as the top 1 percent of TripAdvisor experiences worldwide is truly an honor,” said Chris Cherney, owner. “Our team is proud of our world-class kayaking and hiking tours we offer through the Black Canyon on the lower Colorado River and we look forward to continuing to offer excellent experiences.”

This award is TripAdvisor’s highest recognition and is presented annually to businesses earning excellent reviews from travelers.

Business Beat wants your news

We want news, tips, anything you want to tell us about Boulder City business, as long as it’s true and as long as it’s not pure publicity. Send it all to news@bouldercityreview.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Joe Hardy, who is serving in the Nevada Senate, announced Thursday, Dec. 23, that he intends to ...
Hardy to run for mayor
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Dr. Joe Hardy announced Thursday morning that he intends to run for Boulder City mayor in next year’s election.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Garrett Junior High School received a $25,891 grant f ...
Garrett receives $25K for STEM classes, equipment
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A local school will be able to reach new heights thanks to a grant from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology.

(Boulder City) Boulder City Deputy City Clerk Stacey Brownfield reads written public comments d ...
New deputy clerk’s work praised
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s new deputy city clerk has been on the job for six months and is being praised by staff for her work.

Recycling Christmas trees encouraged
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents can recycle their Christmas trees for free from Sunday, Dec. 26, until Jan. 16.

(City of Henderson) City Council is opposing Henderson's plan to annex almost 8,000 acres of la ...
Henderson annexation opposed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council has officially opposed the annexation of almost 8,000 acres of land in the Eldorado Valley into Henderson.

(Scott Pastore) Boulder City Police officer Scott Pastore posed with Odie, the first horse in t ...
Sunset bound: City’s first mounted unit horse retired
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A trailblazer at Boulder City Police Department is riding off into the proverbial sunset. Odie, the first horse in its mounted unit, has retired.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Lori Merrell, center, thanks Mayor Kiernan McManus, ...
Council moves forward with $23M in projects
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council approved moving forward with its five-year capital improvement plan that includes approximately $23 million in projects for the next fiscal year.

(Rachel Aston/Special to the Boulder City Review) Interior Secretary Deb Haaland addresses the ...
Haaland: Infrastructure law aids drought resilience
By Blake Apgar Special to the Boulder City Review

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Sunday, Dec. 12, touted a recently signed $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, saying the law makes a historic investment in water and drought resilience.