Business Beat: Businesses find the ‘Sweet Spot’

Two new Boulder City businesses are located in the same building but offer completely different experiences.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review It's a family affair at Sweet Spot Home Decor, 1028 Wyoming St., where Jace Patalano, center, his mom, Delinda Patalano, right, and his girlfriend Kelly Estin showcase different home decor items. They are assisted by their two dogs, Dozer, left, and Lila.

Gina Jurgschat Gigi's Tea room, 1208 Wyoming St., offers a personal experience and gives customers an opportunity to enjoy some one-on-one time with each other.

“It started as a garage business about nine years ago,” said Delinda Patalano, owner of Sweet Spot Home Decor, 1028 Wyoming St.

At Sweet Spot Home Decor, Patalano sells accessories for the home, candles, gifts, clothing and other items made by local artists.

She had been restoring furniture and creating home decor items and then traveling around to sell her products. Recently, she opened the store with her son, Jace Patalano, to expand the business.

“We’d primarily been traveling,” he said. “This is our first brick and mortar store.”

Jace Patalano’s girlfriend, Kelly Estin, helps with the business.

In addition to the items they sell, the Patalanos plan to offer classes on creating home decor items and furniture restoration.

Delinda Patalano said she also wants to offer classes for children in the community.

Sweet Spot Home Decor is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. It will be closed for the holidays from Saturday, Dec. 25, through the end of the year.

Fellow new business Gigi’s Tea Room is located inside Sweet Spot Home Decor.

Owner Gina Jurgschat said she had enjoyed going to a tearoom with her mom and her daughter and always thought about creating one of her own. One day when she saw Delinda Patalano that idea took a step closer to reality.

“I ran into Dee and she offered to rent me a room,” said Jurgschat.

Jurgschat jumped at the chance and created Gigi’s Tea Room to offer people a place to drink tea, eat some tasty treats and enjoy each other’s company.

“It’s a personal experience. … It’s them getting one-on-one time together,” she said.

Jurgschat said when customers arrive they will choose a type of tea and be given freshly made sandwiches, pastries, crumpets and scones to enjoy.

The tearoom is open by reservations only and can seat as many as six people at a time.

Jurgschat requests reservations be made four days in advance. To make a reservation, call 702-612-1825.

Two businesses win ‘Best of’ awards

Two Boulder City businesses have been recognized in the 40th annual edition of the “Best of Las Vegas” presented by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In the “things to do” division, Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters won gold in the helicopter tours category and Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum won silver in the museum category.

More than 5.7 million votes were cast for the special awards program.

Lake Mead operator recognized

Evolution Expeditions, a Colorado River kayaking and hiking tour operator, was recently named one of TripAdvisor’s 2021 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best and ranked among the travel review site’s top 1 percent of experiences worldwide.

“To be recognized as the top 1 percent of TripAdvisor experiences worldwide is truly an honor,” said Chris Cherney, owner. “Our team is proud of our world-class kayaking and hiking tours we offer through the Black Canyon on the lower Colorado River and we look forward to continuing to offer excellent experiences.”

This award is TripAdvisor’s highest recognition and is presented annually to businesses earning excellent reviews from travelers.

Business Beat wants your news

We want news, tips, anything you want to tell us about Boulder City business, as long as it’s true and as long as it’s not pure publicity. Send it all to news@bouldercityreview.com.