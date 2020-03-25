Business Beat: Builder has good Story to tell

When it comes to telling a good story, a local homebuilder is an expert, and it was eager to share its talents with students at King Elementary School.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Qloiana Skousen, front, a student greater leader at King Elementary School, shows a Storyworks publication that a $2,400 donation from StoryBook Homes, presented March 5, will fund distribution to students at the school for a year. She is joined by, standing, from left, Catherine Laska, owner of StoryBook Homes; Anthony Gelsone, principal at King Elementary; Kiernan McManus, Boulder City mayor, and Janet Love, president of StoryBook Homes.

(Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters) Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters, which operates out of Boulder City Municipal Airport, recently received two Diamond Awards from the Federal Aviation Administration for excellence in maintenance and compliance. Celebrating the achievement was, from left, John Becker, chief operating officer and director of operations; Tony Martinez, director of training; Raymond Kendall, 145 accountable manager; Luis Garcia, director of maintenance; Brenda Halvorson, chief executive officer; and Alan McKinney, principal maintenance inspector, Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration.

StoryBook Homes recently donated $2,400 to the school to fund its monthly Storyworks program.

Storyworks is a magazine published by Scholastic Inc. for students in third through sixth grade and their teachers. It is filled with fiction, nonfiction, debate and poetry, as well as puzzles and games that trigger a student’s interest to read and use their critical thinking skills. Teachers are provided with lessons, digital media tools and materials to incorporate the magazine into their classrooms.

The donation was the first of four to support educational efforts planned by the builder for this year.

“When we go into a community, we try to make a difference, to give back and be a part of the community,” said Janet Love, president of StoryBook Homes.

“Supporting educational efforts has always been important to us and we know that reading proficiency is the bedrock of a student’s future academic success, so supporting King Elementary School in this way will be impactful for students,” said Wayne Laska, who co-owns StoryBook homes with his wife, Catherine.

Love said the donation was the second one the homebuilder has given to the school. It also gave them, and the city’s three other schools, $500 to purchase new library books when it broke ground for its Boulder Hills Estates neighborhood in 2018.

“We are so excited and grateful to continue our partnership with StoryBook Homes,” said Anthony Gelsone, principal of King Elementary School. “The donations they are providing to all four schools in Boulder City supports our efforts to give our students an outstanding education. The staff and students at Martha P. King cannot thank the Laskas and StoryBook Homes enough for their generosity,” he said.

When complete, Boulder Hills Estates will include 127 homes on roughly 30 acres near Bristlecone Drive and Adams Boulevard.

Papillon earns ‘Diamonds’

Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters, which operates out of the Boulder City Municipal Airport, recently received two Diamond Awards from the Federal Aviation Administration recognizing the tour company’s excellence in maintenance and compliance.

The first award recognized that 100 percent of the company’s certified aviation technicians received awards for initial and ongoing training in their field. The second award was presented for Papillon’s repair station, which is certified by the FAA for being engaged in the maintenance, preventative maintenance, inspection and alteration of aircraft and aircraft products.

Founded in 1991, the Diamond Awards are considered the highest industry honors within the William O’Brien Aviation Maintenance Technician awards program that was created to encourage participation in maintenance training and courses. Through the program, the FAA recognizes technicians and employers.

Lakeview Terrace named ‘best of’

Lakeview Terrace of Boulder City has been designated as a “best of assisted living” in the community for 2020 by residents and families in SeniorAdvisor.com’s annual survey.

The awards recognize senior living and home care providers that receive consistently high ratings and positive reviews from their residents, families and visitors.

According to its criteria, recipients must have received a 4.5-star rating or above and five new reviews on SeniorAdvisor.com between Nov. 17, 2018, and Oct. 18, 2019.

The best of designation is awarded to the top 3 percent of providers in the United States and Canada, according to Senior Advisor, a website that provides reviews and advice about senior living communities. It has been presenting the awards for seven years.

Lakeview Terrace is at 108 Ville Drive.

