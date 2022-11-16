53°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Bureau unveils plans to replace lawn

By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review
November 16, 2022 - 3:59 pm
 
(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Boulder City residents viewed educational diagrams about the ...
(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Boulder City residents viewed educational diagrams about the Lower Colorado Basin Region Bureau of Reclamation's plans to replace the lawn above Wilbur Square Park with desert landscaping at an open house at its administration building Nov. 10.

Boulder City residents were able to get a look at Bureau of Reclamation’s plans to replace the lawn above Wilbur Square Park with desert landscaping during an open house at its administration building Nov. 10.

“While this area has done a really good job of developing means and methods to recycle water and reduce water, this is the desert,” said Tonya Hart, regional engineer of the bureau’s Lower Colorado Basin Region. “To expect this resource to be around forever is not the best approach.”

Hart said the bureau’s goal in hosting the open house was to “let the community see what we are planing for our admin lawn and give them an opportunity to provide comments, insight and an open discussion.”

Doug Hendrix, public affairs specialist for the Lower Colorado Basin Region for the Bureau of Reclamation, said it important for the bureau to set an example as it encourages water conservation amid the 20-plus year-long drought that has affected the West.

Alan Goya, a longtime resident and former member of the city’s Historical Preservation Committee, admits that the bureau is in an “awkward situation,” but said he was shocked “by the reality of what was about to happen,” after viewing the proposed xeriscape design at the open house.

“Like the reflection pond at Lincoln Memorial in (Washington,) D.C., the lawn is integral to the design and part of the vision of the first planned community developed by the government,” he wrote in comments sent to the Bureau of Reclamation.

He also cited the train loads of soil brought to Boulder City from Kentucky so that grass could grow in the desert, which was part of the design and vision of city planner Saco Rienk de Boer.

Keeping in mind the parcel’s historical significance, Hendrix said representatives from the bureau will meet with the city’s Historic Preservation Committee on Nov. 29.

Cassie Grimes, lead landscape architect with SLA Land Architects, said the plan, while not yet finalized, will include a mixture of native and non-native blooming and evergreen plants so there is something of interest throughout the year.

Hart pointed to Boulder City as a good example for other communities to look to.

“This area has done a pretty good job of developing, anticipating and putting recycling processes in place to capture a lot of the internal use water,” she said. “That is an example that I think the West can learn from.”

Once the contract is approved for construction, the new xeriscape concept will be completed in mid-to-late June.

Xeriscaping is the practice of designing landscapes to reduce or eliminate the need for irrigation so little or no water beyond what the natural climate provides is necessary. According to Hendrix, removal of the lawn is expected to save approximately 3 million gallons of water.

Hart said the Bureau of Reclamation is welcoming comments by email at ReclamationXeriscapeBC@usbr.gov until Dec. 1 and “will be considering those comments as the design moves forward.”

Hart oversees and provides direction for the region’s engineering activities in Arizona, Southern Nevada and Southern California. Additionally, she oversees the operations and maintenance of reclamation’s Boulder City campus.

Hart served as a supervisory civil engineer in the Geotechnical Services Division of the Bureau of Reclamation’s Technical Service Center in Denver, Colorado, before accepting her current role in July 2021.

Boulder City Review Editor Hali Bernstein Saylor contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Anisa Buttar at abuttar@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Boulder City Review) Results of the City Council election from the Clark County Elections Depa ...
Unofficial results: Booth to join council
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Cokie Booth has unofficially won the race for a seat on City Council.

(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Joshua Buckingham enters the courtroom for his sentenc ...
Man gets up to six years for fatal crash
By Jeff Burbank Special to the Boulder City Review

A man who admitted driving more than 130 mph prior to a 2019 crash that killed 58-year-old Randy Reiner listened to emotional statements from Reiner family members before a judge sentenced him to up to six years in state prison Tuesday, Nov. 15.

(Image courtesy of Boulder City Police Department) Boulder City Police Officer Ryan Espiritu sh ...
PD officers honored for traffic safety efforts
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Boulder City Police officers Ryan Espiritu and Ian Ham were recognized for their hard work and outstanding commitment to traffic safety with eight nominations and one award at the Joining Forces Nevada Traffic Safety Summit at the Nugget Casino Resort in Reno on Oct. 20.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Whit Chatman, who served in the Army and worked for ...
In Honor of Service
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Construction crews continue to work on the new Holi ...
Railroad Pass readies new hotel for grand opening
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

After 91 years of serving Southern Nevada, Railroad Pass casino and hotel will usher in a new era with the Nov. 17 opening of the Holiday Inn Express &Suites.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) As she waits for results of the Boulder City Counci ...
Booth holds lead in council race
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City is poised to see three new faces on the City Council later this month as Cokie Booth was leading the hotly contested race for the open seat as of mid-day Friday, according to the latest results released by the Clark County Elections Department at 6:12 p.m. Thursday.

(Boulder City Review file photo) City Council approved three-year extensions on hangar leases a ...
Council to explore hangar lease options
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

City Council voted 4-1 to ask staff to prepare new three-year leases, with a two-year renewal option, for hangars at the municipal airport after their current terms expire in 2023.

(Image courtesy of Nevada State Railroad Museum) This rendering from LGA Architecture shows wha ...
Design for new train museum unveiled
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents are getting a preview of what the expanded Nevada State Railroad Museum will look like after the state Division of Museums and History unveiled its three-phase plan for a new visitor center, linear park and railroad exhibit display area.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) Decreasing water levels at Lake Mead can be seen well fro ...
Feds eye change to water rules
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

With the negotiations between states at an impasse over how to address the dwindling Colorado River, the Interior Department announced Friday, Oct. 28, that it is taking its first step toward potentially revising the current guidelines for the river’s two major dams.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) Boulder City received a certificate of achievement for excellence ...
Audit shows city’s finances in good shape
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

The Audit Review Committee voted 3-1 to recommend that City Council accept this fiscal year’s audit review report, which found the city’s financial operations were in good order, with no discrepancies, during its meeting Oct. 27. Additionally, members voted to extend HintonBurdick CPAs &Advisor’s auditing contract with the city for one year.