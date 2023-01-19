41°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Bridge inspections to impact Dam travel

By Mick Akers Special to the Boulder City Review
January 19, 2023 - 2:54 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) Traffic will be impacted as lanes over the Mike O'Callagh ...
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) Traffic will be impacted as lanes over the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge above the Hoover Dam are closed Jan. 23-27 so that the structure can be inspected.

Motorists should brace for travel impacts on Hoover Dam bridge next week.

Daily lane closures on Interstate 11 northbound and southbound over the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge will occur during a five-day period for crews to inspect the structure, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Thursday, Jan. 19.

The outside southbound lane over the bridge will close daily between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Jan. 23-25. Followed by the outside lane of the northbound lanes closing daily between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Jan. 25-27. The pedestrian sidewalk will also be closed during the northbound lane closures.

The bridge inspections are conducted on a biennial basis per federal law. The 1,900-foot-long, 890-foot-tall steel-and-concrete composite arch bridge opened to traffic in October 2010.

Bridges known to have more extensive deterioration are inspected more frequently, than newer bridges are inspected every four years.

Nevada bridges rank as some of the safest in the country, being named among the nation’s best by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association for the eight years running.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Boulder City Review file photo) Lend A Hand of Boulder City was awarded $20,000 by the nonprof ...
Lend A Hand receives $20,000 grant
By Mark Credico Boulder City Review

The local nonprofit organization Lend A Hand Boulder City was recently awarded $20,000 in funding from Dignity Health.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The World Famous Coffee Cup Cafe in Boulder City ha ...
Restaurants, shoppers scramble to keep up with rising egg costs
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Some local restaurant owners are practically walking on eggshells as they battle rising food costs while trying to maintain their prices so they don’t drive away customers.

(Image courtesy Earth Resource Group) Fish swim around the wrecakge of a Cessna 182C that made ...
Plane that crash landed into lake discovered
By David Wilson Special to the Boulder City Review

A plane that made an emergency landing on Lake Mead in October was found last month at the bottom of the lake by a local consulting firm.

(Photo courtesy Lake Mead National Recreation Area) Lake Mead National Recreation Area firefig ...
Prescribed burns planned at Lake Mead
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Two prescribed burns are planned in the coming days to reduce the risk of fires at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) A barrel is exposed near tumbleweed at Lake Mead on Boul ...
Snow easy task: Winter storm surge may boost Lake Mead’s level
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

The Rocky Mountains snow season is off to a well-above-average start thanks to a recent surge of stormy weather across the West. But whether it will be enough to buoy levels at Lake Mead and along the Colorado River remains to be seen.

(Mark Credico/Boulder City Review) City Manager Taylour Tedder highlights progress staff has ma ...
City nears completion of strategic plan
By Mark Credico Boulder City Review

Members of the City Council received an update about its progress for its five-year strategic plan during its meeting Tuesday night, then passed every item unanimously except for one, which was removed because staff was making changes.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Mohammed Mesmarian, who is facing terror charges, ...
Man arrested in BC after attack at power facility
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Boulder City Review

A judge ordered a competency evaluation Tuesday, Jan. 10, for a man facing a terrorism charge after police said he set a car on fire at the MGM Mega Solar Array facility.

Mayor Joe Hardy
State of City set for Jan. 19
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Mayor Joe Hardy will deliver his first State of the City address Jan. 19 in the pavilion at Boulder Creek Golf Club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive. “Together We Serve” is the theme of the address.