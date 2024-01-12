Boy Scout asks, ‘Tennis anyone?’

Last month, Boulder City’s Cameron Borg did something almost all Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts dream of, completing their Eagle Scout project.

Photo courtesy C.R. Borg Cameron Borg is seen with BCHS tennis coach Rachelle Huxford following the completion of Borg’s Eagle Scout project, which was installing new tennis backboards at the courts used by the high school team.

Last month, Boulder City’s Cameron Borg did something almost all Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts dream of, completing their Eagle Scout project.

Cameron, who is part of Troop 7 in Boulder City, completed his Eagle Project on Dec. 15. His project was to construct a new tennis backboard for the Boulder City High School tennis team and remove the aging backboards that were currently on the courts. The existing backboards on the courts were also too small for use by the players. The new backboard installed during the project is 20 feet wide and 8 feet tall.

Borg decided on this project when his dad, C.R. Borg, spoke with the boys high school tennis coach, Rachelle Huxford, about making new backboards for the tennis players to use and enjoy.

Cameron attended many of the home tennis matches to watch his brother, Logan, play the past two seasons and also has ambitions of playing on the team next year when he starts high school as a freshman. Once Cameron received approval from BCHS coach Rachelle Huxford, he immediately began working on a prototype idea with his dad.

Cameron logged more than 200 hours of planning and implementation for his Eagle Project and more than 20 volunteers helped him complete the job.

He received donations from the Boulder City High School tennis team, Graybar, family, and friends to fund the materials for his project.