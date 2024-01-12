30°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Boy Scout asks, ‘Tennis anyone?’

Special to Boulder City Review
January 11, 2024 - 6:02 pm
 
Photo courtesy C.R. Borg Cameron Borg is seen with BCHS tennis coach Rachelle Huxford following ...
Photo courtesy C.R. Borg Cameron Borg is seen with BCHS tennis coach Rachelle Huxford following the completion of Borg’s Eagle Scout project, which was installing new tennis backboards at the courts used by the high school team.

Last month, Boulder City’s Cameron Borg did something almost all Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts dream of, completing their Eagle Scout project.

Cameron, who is part of Troop 7 in Boulder City, completed his Eagle Project on Dec. 15. His project was to construct a new tennis backboard for the Boulder City High School tennis team and remove the aging backboards that were currently on the courts. The existing backboards on the courts were also too small for use by the players. The new backboard installed during the project is 20 feet wide and 8 feet tall.

Borg decided on this project when his dad, C.R. Borg, spoke with the boys high school tennis coach, Rachelle Huxford, about making new backboards for the tennis players to use and enjoy.

Cameron attended many of the home tennis matches to watch his brother, Logan, play the past two seasons and also has ambitions of playing on the team next year when he starts high school as a freshman. Once Cameron received approval from BCHS coach Rachelle Huxford, he immediately began working on a prototype idea with his dad.

Cameron logged more than 200 hours of planning and implementation for his Eagle Project and more than 20 volunteers helped him complete the job.

He received donations from the Boulder City High School tennis team, Graybar, family, and friends to fund the materials for his project.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Photo courtesy USA Shooting Boulder City’s Lexi Lagan, seen here competing this past weekend ...
Lagan off to Paris Olympics
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Anniston, Ala., located in the northeastern part of the state with a population of around 21,000, is a far cry from the glitz and glamour of Paris, along with its two million residents.

bcr default image
Public to provide input on five-year strategic plan
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

“Cities set strategic plans as a way to set broad goals for the community, with public input, so that over a span of multiple years, the council, the staff and the community overall has a focus on the goals they want to accomplish.”

bcr default image
Water, PD projects looked at by council
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In their meeting of Jan. 9, the Boulder City Council voted to approve both a five-year financial plan for the city as well as a separate five-year plan for spending on capital projects.

bcr default image
Council approves $3 mil in project spending
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

With a single vote, the city council approved funding in the neighborhood of $3 million for three projects at its Jan. 9 meeting.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Doug Smith, left, was joined by his friend and running partner, N ...
Smith hits impressive feat with his feet
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For the past decade it’s been not uncommon to see Doug Smith running on the streets of Boulder City – winter, spring, summer or fall.

Police evacuate students on Harmon Avenue near Maryland Parkway after a shooting on the UNLV ca ...
BCPD discusses mutual aid agreement
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It was one of those calls that all law enforcement officers dread hearing.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Bighorn sheep at Hemenway Park have been a draw for years but tha ...
Ram Cam deemed a big success
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For more than three months now, both residents and visitors have had a much easier way of seeing whether or not Boulder City’s unofficial mascots are up for a visit.

(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Lake Mojave was the setting when pilots flying super scooper p ...
2023: Taking a look back
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

For a small town whose basic charm is largely built on its unchanging nature (the population has been stable to within about 1,000 people for more than three decades, just as one example), a lot has changed in 2023.