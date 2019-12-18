43°F
News

Boulder City Review, Dec. 19

By Boulder City Review
December 18, 2019 - 2:17 pm
 

DUI enforcement event planned

The Boulder City Police Department and other Nevada law enforcement agencies are holding a Joining Forces event from Friday, Dec. 20, to Jan. 3 aimed at preventing people from driving under the influence.

“Whether it’s a designated driver, ride share or public transportation, everyone should make sure they have alternatives in place to avoid any chance of making a bad decision that could lead to unnecessary tragedy,” said Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea. “Make sure you are able to celebrate the holidays safely by keeping the roads safe for everyone.”

The police department is dedicating extra deputies to look for drivers under the influence. Funding for these extra patrols is made possible by a grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety.

Car crashes into area business

A car crashed into a local dog grooming businesses around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Boulder City Fire Department responded to the scene at K-9 Klips, 1000 Nevada Way, Suite 103, after a car drove through the front window.

Lisa LaPlante, communications manager for the city, said the woman driving the car said she accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

There were no injuries to the woman or sole occupant and dog inside the business. LaPlante said there also was no structural damage to the building.

Darlene Burk, a longtime Boulder City resident, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, one week shy of he ...
Art patron Burk dies
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Darlene Burk, a longtime Boulder City resident who helped cultivate the art scene in town, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the age of 89.

U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman, seen at the September ground-breaking ce ...
Official lauds state’s water conservation activities
By Shea Johnson / RJ

U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman said Dec. 11 that Nevada has been a national leader in water conservation by reducing demand on the Colorado River and investing in infrastructure over the past two decades.

Tina Ransom
Be wary of ‘arrest warrants’
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Here are a few more recent scams to watch out for.

Police Blotter, Dec. 19
By Boulder City Review

Dec. 10, 10:17 p.m.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The Grinch rode atop a hearse from Tom Devlin’s M ...
Greetings from the Grinch
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Councilwoman Judy Hoskins takes her oath of office ...
Park buildings to be appraised
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city will obtain an appraisal for a vacant cottage at ABC Park, approving a resolution to have staff move forward with the process after a local nonprofit expressed interest in leasing it.

Two new faces to join planners
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Planning Commission has two new members who will start their positions in January.

Seven-year-old Natalie Alexander placed a wreath on a veteran’s grave during the 2018 Wreaths ...
Wreaths to help honor, remember veterans
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

On Saturday, Dec. 14, residents and visitors will have the opportunity to honor veterans’ sacrifices through the local Wreaths Across America program at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

Open meeting law violation avoided
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Utility Advisory Committee did not correct an alleged open meeting law violation last week because the members wanted the action to remain null and void.