Boulder City resident arrested on drug charges

A Boulder City man who was involved in a 2021 shooting death was arrested at his home last week on drug-related charges.

The Boulder City Police Department said the arrest of John Powell Morgan III had nothing to do with the fatal shooting four years ago of Scott Dingman. While Morgan admitted to shooting Dingman, Boulder City police determined that he did so in self-defense, and no charges were filed.

In an email to the Review last week, Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea tried to quell rumors circulating about the recent arrest.

“A warrant was served by our officers yesterday,” he wrote. “There were no SWAT personnel involved. An arrest was made that is not related to any other case or incident. This is an ongoing investigation, and we are not going to release any additional information at this time.”

Attempts to reach Morgan for comment Tuesday night were unsuccessful.

According to a redacted copy of the arrest report obtained by the Review, Morgan was arrested at 10 a.m. on April 15.

The report states that the prior day, police applied for and were granted a warrant to search Morgan’s home.

“During the lawful execution of the search warrant, in plain view, on a countertop located within a bedroom, Officer Garcia observed inside a glass bowl, a white powdery substance,” the report states. “Based on Officer Garcia’s training and experience he recognized the white powdery substance to be consistent with cocaine.”

In addition, it states that Garcia observed a digital scale and numerous Ziploc-type baggies next to the glass container.

“Based on Officer Garcia’s training and experiences, he recognized these items to be commonly used by drug dealers to package narcotics for sale,” the report states.

A second search warrant was obtained to seize the white substance and associated drug paraphernalia. The substance was tested and came back as cocaine, weighing approximately 30 gross grams, according to the arrest report.

Morgan was arrested on various charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, though online records indicate he is no longer being held there.