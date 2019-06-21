Boulder City Parkway Lane Restrictions next week

The left lane on both north and southbound Boulder City Parkway, U.S. Highway 93 Business, between Gingerwood Street and Railroad Pass Casino Road will be closed June 25-27 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow the Nevada Department of Transportation to improve the roadway.

Caution

According to NDOT, maintenance crews are blading the center medians for improved shoulders on the road.

NDOT is urging motorists to use caution while travelling through the work zone, to heed construction signage and take alternate routes if possible.

Unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.