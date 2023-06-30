87°F
News

Boulder City native Taylor Blatchford crowned Miss Nevada

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
June 30, 2023 - 12:29 pm
 
Photos courtesy Allie and Hunter Topper Boulder City's Taylor Blatchford, center, was crowned M ...
Photos courtesy Allie and Hunter Topper Boulder City's Taylor Blatchford, center, was crowned Miss Nevada last Friday night in Lake Tahoe. Early next year she will represent Nevada in the Miss America pageant.

While it was just a few seconds, for Taylor Blatchford, it felt like an eternity.

As she stood on stage last Friday in Lake Tahoe, the 23-year Boulder City native waited to hear the announcer call out her number. If he did, she would know she was runner-up for the title of Miss Nevada. If he did not, then she would get the title and the crown.

He didn’t.

“I was just so relieved because I had worked so hard and had done everything I possibly could to make that moment happen,” she said. “I kept trying to breathe as I realized what had just happened. I was so aware of the moment and everything happening around me. It was such a surreal moment.”

Has it sunk in yet?

“I think it has,” she said. “Little things are starting to sink in day by day. It’s sunk in that I’m Miss Nevada but realizing I’m going to the Miss America pageant, that’s going to take some time to sink in.”

While the Miss Nevada pageant itself was just two days, overall, the contestants were in the Lake Tahoe area for five days.

“It was great. I’ve been involved with the Miss America program in Nevada since I was 14, so I knew a lot of the contestants and have been friends with some a long time,” she said. “So, it was kind of a reunion of sorts. It was amazing, and a great experience. We did a lot of fun things in order to ensure we got to know one another and we weren’t just stuck in a ballroom rehearsing all day.”

The segments of the pageant included a 10-minute private interview (Wednesday), physical fitness, evening gown, on-stage question and talent, of which hers is violin. She played a fiddle piece called “Millionaire’s Hoedown.”

“They give you 90 seconds for your talent so I played my little heart out during those 90 seconds,” she said.

The 17 contestants could choose which segments they wanted to do Thursday and the rest Friday. Blatchford chose to do her talent Thursday and everything else the following day.

Unlike some states, Blatchford said in Nevada, while there are certain requirements like age range and residency, Miss Nevada does not require its contestants to qualify via other other pageants. On the other hand, for example, Blatchford went to college in Alabama, which does require its Miss Alabama participants to win regional pageants.

When she made it to the top five, she knew she needed to take a deep breath and focus because each of the five women were given a final question.

“I just kept telling myself, ‘OK Taylor, stay calm and focus and there’s plenty of time later to freak out,” said Blatchford, a Las Vegas Academy graduate who now works for a public relations firm in Las Vegas.

The question she received was, “What would you do if your baggage got lost on its way to the Miss America pageant.”

“I got a fun one, thankfully,” she said, laughing. “I said I would go shopping once I got there. But then I got a little bit serious and said of course situations like this are what help prepare you to be a titleholder in the organization.”

Following her “suitcase” question, they announced the winners of other categories that night, of which Blatchford won Best Overall Interview.

They announced the fourth runner-up, third runner-up, and second runner-up before the moment of truth.

“I was trying to stay calm and relax,” she said. “I had always thought about that moment and what it would be like if I won. I expected that I’d be freaking out, crying and hyperventilating but interestingly enough, I did none of that.”

As noted, when the winner was announced, they don’t do so by calling out their name but rather their contestant number. Blatchford was No. 13 and the other finalist was No. 15.

“So, when I heard the ‘fff’ I knew I had won,” she said with a wide grin.

Now that she’s Miss Nevada, Blatchford will be busy doing the normal parades, ribbon-cuttings and talking to school and civic organizations. But a lot of her free time will be spent focusing on her community service initiative called Text 2 Regret: Reducing Online Risks, which focuses on protecting children when online. She has since turned it into a nonprofit.

One’s platform is also a big portion of the Miss America pageant. She said any schools or youth programs that would like free internet safety curriculum can email her at missnevada@missnevada.org.

For being crowned Miss Nevada, she was awarded $8,500 in scholarship money. And though she is no longer in college, that money can be used to pay student loans. Overall, in the course of her time in the Miss America program, she’s earned $18,500 in scholarship money.

“When I was 12, I saw my first Miss America pageant – that was my first introduction to it,” she said. “It was just so captivating to me. And at 12, I already loved doing a lot of the things they were doing on stage. I started my journey as Miss Boulder City Teen in 2014. I guess it was just something I was drawn to.”

Jeff Scheid/ Las Vegas Review-Journal An American bulldog licks animal control supervisor Ann ...
Number of ‘dumped’ animals soars in BC
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

On the surface, it sounded like a non-controversial item on the City Council agenda: direct city staff to study and advise on opening up Boulder City’s strict law mandating that all dogs and cats must be spayed or neutered with the desire of some residents to do limited, licensed purebred breeding.

Photo courtesy of Boulder City Arial view of the proposed RV park near Boulder Creek Golf Club.
City Council mulls changes to RV park plans
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The process for approving development in Boulder City is long and the casual observer may be under the impression that what is simply an initial step is a final decision.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The annual fireworks show, which costs more than $30,000, will be ...
Community gears up for Damboree
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

When one thinks of Americana, they need not look any further than Boulder City’s annual Damboree.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Interim Lake Mead Superintendent Mike Gauthier spoke to media mem ...
Rep. Titus helps secure funding for Lake Mead
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Boating and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area are practically synonymous with one another. So when there’s talk about impacting that popular summer pastime, people get concerned.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department) Mug shot of Jeffrey Hair taken after an incident in ...
BCPD officers respond to kidnapping call
By Ron Eland and Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A suspect remains in critical condition following an alleged kidnapping that began on the outskirts of Boulder City. The incident marked at least the seventh time the suspect was cited or arrested by law enforcement personnel in Southern Nevada since 2021.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Interstate 11, a 15-mile bypass around Boulder City, opened five ...
I-11 anniversary: “Tumbleweed town” fears turn to success stories
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In the summer of 2018, Interstate 11 opened to the public with lingering questions and concerns as to how having thousands of vehicles each day going around — rather than through — Boulder City would impact local businesses.

(Photo courtesy of Boulder City) File photo of a typical tiny home layout
Tiny homes coming to Boulder City?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The Planning Commission is slated to consider changes to zoning in Boulder City that would allow for “tiny homes” (typically less than 400 square feet in size) to co-exist with mobile homes.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Before becoming a muralist, Connie Ferraro spent nearly two decad ...
From Broadway to Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Many may know Connie Ferraro best for her nearly two dozen large murals that could be seen around town over the years, while others may know her as the wife of longtime Mayor Bob Ferraro.

City signs on to new union agreements
City signs on to new union agreements
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The city recently agreed to new contracts with city employees represented by a pair of bargaining units of Teamsters Local 14. The Blue Collar Bargaining Unit represents dozens of city employees ranging from animal control officers to HVAC techs and wastewater workers. The Clerical Bargaining Unit, while smaller, still represents a range of employees from department secretaries to code enforcement officers to court clerks.

(Photo courtesy of Boulder City) Booking photos of Jeffrey Terakami.
Local couple charged with drug-related death of child
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Two Boulder City parents were taken into custody on June 16 and charged with second-degree murder in the death of their 8-month-old child late last year.