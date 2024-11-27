50°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Boulder City businessman Milo Hurst dies

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The founder and namesake of Milo's Cellar at 538 Neva ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The founder and namesake of Milo's Cellar at 538 Nevada Way died this week. Plans for a memorial are pending. .
More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Annika Huff, and her dog Orly, sit outside of the soon-to-be-open ...
Annika Huff turns tragedy into triumph
Screenshot Police Chief Tim Shea and Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt address the city co ...
To chip or not to chip is still the question
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City recently ...
Vets home regains 5th star
Boulder City starts ‘Adopt-A-Streetscape’ program
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
November 27, 2024 - 3:05 pm
 

On Nov. 22, Boulder City lost one of its longtime business owners and influencers in the revitalization of the historic downtown area, Milo Hurst.

Hurst opened Milo’s Cellar & Inn nearly three decades ago, when there were few places in town for people to meet with friends or have a drink after work.

On the restaurant’s website, it stated, “It is with sadness today that we share that our founder and namesake Milo Hurst passed away peacefully yesterday at 2 p.m. surrounded by a few friends and family. He was an icon in Boulder City and his vision, humor and dedication will be missed. Please join us today and raise a glass of cheers for our friend Milo! More details about a memorial to follow.”

As of Wednesday, they had not posted anything regarding a memorial. Once a date is set, it will be announced on their restaurant’s website and in the Review.

To date, more than 110 people have responded to the Facebook post. Some of those included:

• “Was an honor and good experience helping him open Milo’s. Best boss ever.”

• “Rest in peace, Milo. Thank you for your generosity to our community and friendship to many. Condolences to the family.”

• “Our heartfelt condolences to his immediate and Milo’s Cellar families, as well as all of who mourn his passing. May he rest in peace, knowing that his legacy will live long. A true legend of Southern Nevada.”

Sept. 17 was proclaimed Milo Hurst Day by Mayor Joe Hardy. In part, the proclamation stated, “Milo Hurst has played an instrumental role in the revitalization of the downtown historic business corridor of Boulder City, transforming it into a vibrant and flourishing area that has become a hub of activity for both locals and tourists alike.

“Through his vision and dedication, Milo has brought to life a restaurant and bar district that has not only become a local favorite but has also gained national recognition, attracting attention from television shows and media outlets across the country; and 30 years ago, Milo made a bold and visionary decision to open “Milo’s Cellar and Bistro” in the heart of Boulder City. This establishment quickly became the cornerstone of the downtown area, breathing new life into the community and attracting new businesses”

The proclamation added that Hurst was been a staunch advocate for “small growth,” ensuring that Boulder City retains its distinct identity amidst changing times. Furthermore, he played a key role in the commissioning and installation of the boulders upon which the renowned art statues now stand throughout the historic district, adding to the cultural richness of the area.”

When asked about Hurst’s death, Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland Lagan said, “Milo Hurst was a man with a plan to breathe life into the Historic District. He must be given credit for doing just that. Energy, esthetics and enthusiasm for business and tourism became the norm and he was leading the way until his last breath.”

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Annika Huff, and her dog Orly, sit outside of the soon-to-be-open ...
Annika Huff turns tragedy into triumph
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s been nearly a decade since 28-year-old Annika Huff found herself at just 93 pounds and clinging to life after just being sold from one sex trafficker, or pimp, to another.

Screenshot Police Chief Tim Shea and Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt address the city co ...
To chip or not to chip is still the question
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s leash law and the controversy over the potential for permitted pet breeding within city limits were not the only animal-oriented items on the city council’s agenda for last week’s meeting.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City recently ...
Vets home regains 5th star
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The Southern Nevada State Veterans Home has gone through a rough few years that came to a head earlier this year when the facility lost its vaunted 5-star rating and got hit with a warning on their website advising of patient abuse.

Boulder City starts ‘Adopt-A-Streetscape’ program
Special to the Boulder City Review

The city of Boulder City maintains 92 miles of public roads – that includes both sides of the street and the medians as well. And, while the city’s streets and landscape crews do an exceptional job at maintenance and upkeep, the reality is that sometimes, it is hard to keep up that pristine appearance. Sadly, some people litter. Weeds grow quickly and wind can cause garbage and debris to fly away.

A Day at the Dam
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Photos by Ron Eland

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The annual Santa’s Electric Light Parade through downtown Bould ...
Full slate of events to kick off December
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

As December approaches, the calendar of holiday events is quickly filling up. So, it’s time to mark yours with a wide variety of festivities.

(Screenshot) 11-year-old Lily Runco, a member of the Rainbow Readers group that reads to animal ...
Council directs staff to draft new leash law
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Three hours into a meeting that started with an hour of public comment exorciating the city council for current regulations regarding pet breeding and off-leash dogs, members voted to tie one of those issues up.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signs the sweatshirt of Boulder City res ...
Governor honors veterans at SNSVH
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

More than 100 invited guests, veterans and elected officials turned out to Monday’s Veterans Day ceremony at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home.

Christopher Jordan
3 to vie for city manager position
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The process for choosing a permanent (hopefully, given recent history) city manager is about to take a big step forward as the city council will get a chance to publicly question three candidates in a special meeting on Thursday, Nov. 21.