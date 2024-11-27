Boulder City businessman Milo Hurst dies

On Nov. 22, Boulder City lost one of its longtime business owners and influencers in the revitalization of the historic downtown area, Milo Hurst.

To chip or not to chip is still the question

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The founder and namesake of Milo's Cellar at 538 Nevada Way died this week. Plans for a memorial are pending. .

On Nov. 22, Boulder City lost one of its longtime business owners and influencers in the revitalization of the historic downtown area, Milo Hurst.

Hurst opened Milo’s Cellar & Inn nearly three decades ago, when there were few places in town for people to meet with friends or have a drink after work.

On the restaurant’s website, it stated, “It is with sadness today that we share that our founder and namesake Milo Hurst passed away peacefully yesterday at 2 p.m. surrounded by a few friends and family. He was an icon in Boulder City and his vision, humor and dedication will be missed. Please join us today and raise a glass of cheers for our friend Milo! More details about a memorial to follow.”

As of Wednesday, they had not posted anything regarding a memorial. Once a date is set, it will be announced on their restaurant’s website and in the Review.

To date, more than 110 people have responded to the Facebook post. Some of those included:

• “Was an honor and good experience helping him open Milo’s. Best boss ever.”

• “Rest in peace, Milo. Thank you for your generosity to our community and friendship to many. Condolences to the family.”

• “Our heartfelt condolences to his immediate and Milo’s Cellar families, as well as all of who mourn his passing. May he rest in peace, knowing that his legacy will live long. A true legend of Southern Nevada.”

Sept. 17 was proclaimed Milo Hurst Day by Mayor Joe Hardy. In part, the proclamation stated, “Milo Hurst has played an instrumental role in the revitalization of the downtown historic business corridor of Boulder City, transforming it into a vibrant and flourishing area that has become a hub of activity for both locals and tourists alike.

“Through his vision and dedication, Milo has brought to life a restaurant and bar district that has not only become a local favorite but has also gained national recognition, attracting attention from television shows and media outlets across the country; and 30 years ago, Milo made a bold and visionary decision to open “Milo’s Cellar and Bistro” in the heart of Boulder City. This establishment quickly became the cornerstone of the downtown area, breathing new life into the community and attracting new businesses”

The proclamation added that Hurst was been a staunch advocate for “small growth,” ensuring that Boulder City retains its distinct identity amidst changing times. Furthermore, he played a key role in the commissioning and installation of the boulders upon which the renowned art statues now stand throughout the historic district, adding to the cultural richness of the area.”

When asked about Hurst’s death, Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland Lagan said, “Milo Hurst was a man with a plan to breathe life into the Historic District. He must be given credit for doing just that. Energy, esthetics and enthusiasm for business and tourism became the norm and he was leading the way until his last breath.”