90°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
News

Boppin’ around at Boulder City’s Big Bash

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine shows his pancake flipping skills Thursday. He was one of ma ...
Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine shows his pancake flipping skills Thursday. He was one of many state politicians on hand for the Rotary’s pancake breakfast.
Despite getting soaked, BCHS students were all smiles once they hit the wet zone of the parade.
Despite getting soaked, BCHS students were all smiles once they hit the wet zone of the parade.
Representative from the Boulder Dam Credit Union tossed wet cloths into the crowd to help cool ...
Representative from the Boulder Dam Credit Union tossed wet cloths into the crowd to help cool them off.
The Boulder City Elks Club was one of several groups or businesses who had booths at Broadbent ...
The Boulder City Elks Club was one of several groups or businesses who had booths at Broadbent Park following the parade.
The Shriners and their mini mobiles are always a crowd favorite during the parade.
The Shriners and their mini mobiles are always a crowd favorite during the parade.
Thousands turned out to Veterans' Memorial Park for the festivities, which culminated in a 30-m ...
Thousands turned out to Veterans' Memorial Park for the festivities, which culminated in a 30-minute fireworks show.
Emcee Mike Pacini, who has been entertaining Damboree attendees for years, tosses beads to the ...
Emcee Mike Pacini, who has been entertaining Damboree attendees for years, tosses beads to the crowd Thursday evening.
Photo courtesy Lola Edwards The Boulder City Veterans Flying Group, seen here making a pass ove ...
Photo courtesy Lola Edwards The Boulder City Veterans Flying Group, seen here making a pass over Lake Mead Thursday morning, once again helped kick off the parade.
Those on this patriotic float came prepared once they entered the wet zone.
Those on this patriotic float came prepared once they entered the wet zone.
More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Lexi Lagan, a 2011 BCHS graduate, was this year’s grand marshal ...
Lagan’s sights set on Paris
bcr default image
But is there really a shortage?
bcr default image
Council debates hiring city manager recruiter
Courtesy rendering This rendering show what the exterior of the new school on the St. Jude’s ...
Sex-trafficked victims to have new home, school
July 11, 2024 - 8:24 pm
 

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine shows his pancake flipping skills Thursday. He was one of many state politicians on hand for the Rotary’s pancake breakfast.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Despite getting soaked, these BCHS students were all smiles once they hit the wet zone of the parade.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Representatives from the Boulder Dam Credit Union tossed wet cloths into the crowd to help cool them off.

Those on this patriotic float came prepared once they entered the wet zone.

The Boulder City Elks Club was one of several groups or businesses who had booths at Broadbent Park following the parade.

The Shriners and their mini mobiles are always a crowd favorite during the parade.

Thousands turned out to Veterans’ Memorial Park for the festivities, which culminated in a 30-minute fireworks show.

Emcee Mike Pacini, who has been entertaining Damboree attendees for years, tosses beads to the crowd Thursday evening.

The Boulder City Veterans Flying Group, pass over Lake Mead Thursday morning, once again helped kick off the parade.

Photo courtesy

Lola Edwards

THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Lexi Lagan, a 2011 BCHS graduate, was this year’s grand marshal ...
Lagan’s sights set on Paris
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In less than three weeks, Lexi Lagan will be competing in her second Summer Olympic Games with a collective cheer of support from her hometown of Boulder City.

bcr default image
But is there really a shortage?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Getting Boulder City out of a more than decade-long stretch where no city manager has lasted as long as it takes a student to graduate from BCHS was the overriding theme of discussion at this week’s city council meeting.

bcr default image
Council debates hiring city manager recruiter
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Following a lengthy discussion, Mayor Joe Hardy summed things up Tuesday by saying, “Our No. 1 priority is to get someone who will stay.”

Courtesy rendering This rendering show what the exterior of the new school on the St. Jude’s ...
Sex-trafficked victims to have new home, school
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Ideally, a school is far more than just four walls, a ceiling and some windows. It’s a place of learning, a place to feel safe, and a place to meet and bond with others.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Nevada Department of Wildlife will be hosting an information ...
Learn more about BC’s unofficial mascot
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The bighorn sheep at Hemenway Park, on the outskirts of Boulder City, have become a tourist attraction as carloads, and often tour vans full of visitors, can been seen at the park each day.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Fire Department’s new fire training tower was ...
City’s new fire structure in place
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Fire Department is in the final stages of adding a structure, which will not only prepare its firefighters to a greater extent, but at the same time save taxpayer dollars.

bcr default image
Report made on strategic plan
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Strategic plans are not anything new for Boulder City. A document developed in conjunction with an outside consultant outlining goals for the next five years has been around for at least a decade.

bcr default image
City, court extend personnel agreement
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

One could be excused for assuming that an item on the city council’s agenda for the June 25 meeting was somehow related to the concept of free speech if one had only read the agenda and none of the attachments. It was, after all, referred to as First Amendment.

Honoring first responders

Recently, the Boulder City Police and Fire departments held their annual awards night. For the fire department, Acting Chief Greg Chesser presented his Fire Chief Award to firefighter Brian Shea. For the police department, it gave out letters of commendation to several of its officers who assisted last December following the shooting death of three professors at UNLV. Those officers included Lt. Thomas Healing, sergeants John Glenn, Tiffany Driscoll and Christ Slack, detectives Mark Dubois, Bret Hood and officer Guy Liedkie. Pictured with Chief Tim Shea are Sgt. Driscoll and Lt. Healing. Driscoll also earned a second letter of commendation for her part in helping save the life of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer who suffered a seizure while the two were working an off-duty assignment at Allegiant Stadium.

Photo courtesy of Boulder City Animal Shelter
Council adopts fancier permit
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It started innocuously with a public comment about an issue not on the city council agenda at the end of a meeting more than a year ago as an aspiring dog-breeder addressed the council about the lack of a mechanism for her to get a city license.