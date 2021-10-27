77°F
Booster shots recommended

By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health
October 27, 2021 - 4:12 pm
 
(Getty Images)
On Oct. 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended, and the Food and Drug Administration authorized, booster shots for the Moderna and Janssen/Johnson &Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Now all three COVID-19 vaccines — Moderna, Janssen/Johnson &Johnson, and Pfizer-BioNTech — have approved booster recommendations.

The CDC released the following information regarding booster shots:

Who is eligible?

If you received a Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination series, you are eligible if you are 65 years and older, 18 and older and live in long-term care setting, 18 and older and have underlying medical conditions, and 18 and older and work or live in high-risk settings .

If you received a Johnson &Johnson vaccine, you are eligible if you are 18 or older.

When can you receive a booster?

You can get a booster at least six months after a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and at least two months after a Johnson &Johnson vaccine.

Which booster vaccine can you get?

You may have a preference but can get any booster shot.

To learn more, visit cdc.gov and vaccines.gov.

Vaccination remains the most effective path to protect yourself, reduce the spread of the virus and help combat new variants.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said, “As the pandemic continues to impact the country, science has shown that vaccination continues to be the safest and most effective way to prevent COVID-19, including the most serious consequences of the disease, such as hospitalization and death. The available data suggest waning immunity in some populations who are fully vaccinated. The availability of these authorized boosters is important for continued protection against COVID-19 disease.”

Although the number of new cases continues to decrease, Nevada Health Response reports an average of 294 new confirmed cases per day in Clark County, with the vaccination rate standing at 55 percent for those who have completed the two-dose vaccination regimen.

Once the Southern Nevada Health District has approved the release of the booster shot vaccines, Boulder City Hospital will begin accepting registration through its online portal at https://bchcares.org/vax-clinic/.

To Your Health is provided by the staff of Boulder City Hospital. For more information, call 702-293-4111, ext. 576, or visit bchcares.org.

