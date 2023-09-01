78°F
Blue and gold pride on full display

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
August 31, 2023 - 9:16 pm
 
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Teachers (from left) Bobby Reese, Jim Cox, Kevin Ruth, Wendy Lee, Krysta Phenix, Jennifer Kendrick, Carrie Fisher, Sandy Cameron, and Garth Schulz show off attire that goes against the school’s dress code.

The determination on the face of senior William Bradshaw says it all during the “Amazing Race” challenge.

Senior Jakob Ferrin kicked off the assembly with the rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

After several events, the junior class emerged victorious and earned the honor of hoisting the Spirit Stick for the entire school year.

The BCHS cheerleaders got their fellow schoolmates pumped up with several dances and cheers.

By Ron Eland

Boulder City Review

Lobbyist Warren Hardy addresses the city council on Aug. 22, 2023. (Seen here in a screenshot ...
Usurping local control?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The first order of business was to make sure there was no confusion about potential nepotism as Boulder City Mayor Joe Hardy introduced the lobbyist contracted by the city.

City officials provide clarity on budget
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

“It’s interesting that at the same time utility rates are going up, the city is subsidizing airplane owners.”

Photo courtesy City of Boulder City Carl Ford, center, seen here receiving an award earlier thi ...
BC firefighters heed call
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series featuring the Boulder City firefighters who assisted in the aftermath of the Maui fires.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review More than 100 members turned out for Saturday's Boulder Rifle and ...
Gun club tackles turmoil: Four of five board member resign immediately
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It was standing room only Saturday as more than 100 members of the Boulder Rifle and Pistol Club packed into their meeting room to hear what’s next for the club following the resignation of four of its five board members just days earlier.

Council accused by public of conflict
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

To a casual observer, it would probably seem that an issue involving setting lease rates for general aviation hangars at a city-owned airport would be dry and of little interest to the average person on the street.

City Council moves to address blighted properties
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Sometimes it is the seemingly non-controversial agenda item that can best reveal what tensions actually exist in government.

Those teachers new to Garrett Junior High are (from left) Jeremy Ross, Kristie Ortega, Stacy To ...
Several new faces make appearance at BC schools
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Albert Einstein once said, “It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.”

(Rendering from SCA Design) A rendering of the outside of the proposed new pool project. The en ...
Price for pool project up sharply
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Since inflation started to really take off in early 2022, the cost of everything seems to have gone up: eggs, gasoline, rent. And it appears that proposed construction projects are not immune from the effects of rapidly-rising prices.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Tara Bertoli stands in front of some of the items and decor in he ...
BC native fulfills vision of historic business
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For Tara Bertoli, the idea of opening and running her own business has been a labor of love, both literally and figuratively.