Block Party-goers Get into the Spirit

Ron Eland/ Boulder Coity Review A big crowd turned out Saturday for the annual block party spon ...
Ron Eland/ Boulder Coity Review A big crowd turned out Saturday for the annual block party sponsored by The Dillinger. This year, the party was mpved to Nevada Way. Attendees were on hand to see one fo the more vibrant sunsets in quite some time. See page * or additional photos.
October 30, 2025 - 11:41 pm
 

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Keigin Sabourin (Dorothy), Lena Scheffer (Scarecrow) and Killian Sabourin (Tin Man) along with Tyson (Cowardly Lion) were four of many who dressed up for the block party Saturday night along Nevada Way. The annual event is hosted by The Dillinger, along with several other sponsors.

The Coffee Cup sign had quite a backdrop at sunset.

The block party had a little something for everyone, including games for the kids, at right.

Even the dogs got into the Halloween spirit.

The Dillinger Dog Show was a crowd favorite, drawing more than a dozen competitors.

Block Party organizer Grant Turner took the stage to play drums on a pair of songs in between bands.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review