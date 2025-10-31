Block Party-goers Get into the Spirit
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
Keigin Sabourin (Dorothy), Lena Scheffer (Scarecrow) and Killian Sabourin (Tin Man) along with Tyson (Cowardly Lion) were four of many who dressed up for the block party Saturday night along Nevada Way. The annual event is hosted by The Dillinger, along with several other sponsors.
The Coffee Cup sign had quite a backdrop at sunset.
The block party had a little something for everyone, including games for the kids, at right.
Even the dogs got into the Halloween spirit.
The Dillinger Dog Show was a crowd favorite, drawing more than a dozen competitors.
Block Party organizer Grant Turner took the stage to play drums on a pair of songs in between bands.