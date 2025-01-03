Big turnout for annual Christmas dinner

It was just one of those feel-good moments that you often see during the holidays.

Volunteers on the left, prepare as another wave of people entered the free Christmas dinner, hosted by Boulder City History and Arts Foundation.

It was just one of those feel-good moments that you often see during the holidays.

The afternoon of Christmas Day, hundreds filled the multi-purpose room of Broadbent Park, both inside and out, thanks to a dinner hosted by Boulder City History and Arts Foundation. It was the second year in a row the group had done so.

It was again led by Ray Turner, along with fellow BCHAF members Deb Finnegan and Rose Ann Rabiola Miele. They received a helping hand from more than three dozen volunteers, which included members of city staff, council and Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland Lagan.

“With each year, we’ll try new things and see what works and doesn’t, but overall things went great,” Finnegan said, adding that with volunteers, they estimate a turnout of around 275 people.

Rabiola Miele added, “We had more food and more people and more people who donated food. In the past, some people may have been hesitant to show because they were not sure what to expect.”

The three agreed that when people hear the word “free” they may think the dinner is geared toward homeless, less fortunate or the elderly. And, it’s the exact opposite. There were people of all ages there as well as many families.

“It’s all about the spirit of Christmas,” Turner said, adding that everyone is welcome.

They said while the multi-purpose building has served well the past two years (along with an exterior tent this year), ideally, they would prefer a larger venue, but it must have its own kitchen.

They estimated that there were 20 turkeys and another 10 hams along with all the side dishes that were dished out.

“The food was outstanding,” said Kim Phillips, who brought her mother. “It’s so nice of them to offer this dinner, especially on a day like Christmas.”

Scott Dam is no stranger to either volunteering or the Christmas dinner. After all, he oversees the volunteer program as president of the Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway.

“I thought the event was great,” he said. “Patricia (his wife) and I really look forward to it each year and we plan our day around the event. This was our fourth year. We really enjoy the opportunity to support the community. We have no family in town, so this is our family dinner. It is so much fun to see everyone having a good time, enjoying the meal and music. The addition of our friend, Patrick Mahoney, last year, and this, was a great edition.”

Dam and his wife helped with the first event in 2021, organized by Erin Jones and Rabiola Miele. The Chamber was the sponsor for the non-profit status and insurance required by the city, as they were this year. Jones and her husband moved to Georgia so Dam stepped in to help organize the event for 2022, with sponsorship from the Boulder City United Methodist Church.

“Due to increased work commitments, I didn’t feel I could continue as an organizer,” Dam said. “Rose Ann was able to get Ray Turner and the BC History and Arts Foundation to sponsor the event for the past two years. We’ve helped both years with bringing Pat’s yams and marshmallow trays to contribute. The event has grown steadily, and Ray and team have added to it with the tent, outside seating, fundraising and so much more food. This is now our Christmas tradition and we plan to continue helping as long as we are able.”

As to volunteers like Dam and the others, Turner said, “They’re so generous, and good, decent people.”

“The fact we have it on Christmas day and had upward of 40 volunteers and more who wanted to come, I find that amazing,” Finnegan added. “They’re there and willing to do anything to help. I was so overwhelmed, it almost made me cry.”

Performing again this year for those in attendance was local musician Patrick Mahoney.

“I did it last year and the event was such a great success,” he said. “Music is everything to me right now, so giving back is very important. I’m from Ireland but Boulder City has become my second home. So, I’m supporting friends here and making new ones. Today, the atmosphere, spirit and weather are all good.”