Big Boost from Bureau

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Bureau of Reclamation employees gathered 7,850 pounds of food during a 10-week campaign to help Emergency Aid of Boulder City. Terry Fulp, regional director for the Bureau, second from left, visits with Emergency Aid volunteers, from left, Chris Tyler, Tom Tyler, president of Emergency Aid; Robyn Radig, director; Don Taylor, pantry director; Paul Klouse, assistant pantry director; and Larry Nixt on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, after the last donation was brought to the nonprofit organization.