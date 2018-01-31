BCR debuts new website

Starting today, readers of the Boulder City Review’s website will see a new look and additional features when they visit www.bouldercityreview.com.

The new website was designed to make finding news articles easier, allow for documents and videos to be included and simplify navigating through the sections.

“We are excited to offer our readers an improved and enhanced news experience,” said Editor Hali Bernstein Saylor.

The streamlined design has a cleaner look, larger photos and headlines that are easier to see and read, and puts a greater emphasis on the top news stories of the week.

The navigation bar is flexible and allows readers to navigate without scrolling to the top of the page. The site also suggests what stories readers might like to read next.

Additionally, the search feature has been expanded, allowing visitors to fine tune their searches by creating filters for category, month and year.

Rest assured, the changes only reflect the Boulder City Review’s ongoing commitment to serve the community to the best of its ability. Staff members will continue to create online-only features such as extra photographs of community events, videos and longer versions of stories that do not fit in the print edition.

Behind the scenes, staff members will be able to tailor the look of the website and positioning of articles to highlight the day’s top stories and adjust to breaking news.

Readers will continue to be able to submit story suggestions and letters to the editor through the website.

There also will be a calendar of local and nearby events, which area groups, organizations and entertainment venues can add their activities and exhibits.

For local businesses, the new site allows for a greater variety of advertising opportunities. They can purchase ads based on a percentage of time they will appear on all of the site’s content-specific tabs vs. a single appearance on one webpage.

We ask for readers’ patience the first few weeks as the site continues to evolve and change to meet requests for additional content and features, as well as inform the community about what’s happening in Boulder City.