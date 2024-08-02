96°F
BCPD address rising impaired-driving cases

Courtesy photo Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
August 1, 2024 - 5:06 pm
 

Is it legal marijuana or just people thinking they can have one more cocktail for the road that’s too blame?

The causes are cloudy, but the trend could not be more clear — based on arrest data, more people appear to be driving under the influence than in recent years.

As one way of addressing this rise, the Boulder City Police Department joined forces with participating law enforcement agencies in Nevada for a Joining Forces Impaired Driver Campaign that took place from July 1 – July 20. The Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) provided funding for law enforcement agencies to participate in Joining Forces to reduce traffic deaths.

This campaign aimed to increase law enforcement participation by coordinating highly visible patrols across the state of Nevada with the goal of keeping motorists safe by removing impaired drivers off Nevada’s roadways and educating the motoring public about the dangers of driving while impaired.

The local numbers are indicative of the challenges law enforcement faces on this issue. In 2023, Boulder City Municipal Court saw 94 total DUI cases, which resulted in seven dismissals and 81 guilty pleas. In addition, the Boulder Township Justice Court handled 12 DUI cases resulting in eight convictions. (The determination of how the cases split out is mostly based on the arresting agency. If the arresting officers were BCPD, the case went to the municipal court. If the arresting officers were Nevada Highway Patrol, the case went to the justice court.)

But in the one year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024, BCPD officers made 121 DUI arrests, plus an additional 33 arrests for DUI with a crash involved.

“At .08 blood alcohol concentration, people experience issues such as difficulty with speed control, reduced visual processing capability and impaired perception,” said BCPD Chief Tim Shea. “The brain can’t overcome these impacts. If we can keep impaired drivers off the roads through public awareness campaigns like Joining Forces, we can save lives.”

Police also remind the public that spending a few dollars on a ride share or taxi is a lot less costly than a DUI, which can amount to $10,000 or more.

“A DUI arrest results in being in jail, having your car impounded, losing your driver’s license, potentially losing your job and most importantly, can result in injuries and the loss of lives,” a city press release states. “Never be too proud or embarrassed to ask for a ride. Allowing a sober driver to help you get home safely keeps you and others safe. Make the choice to never drive impaired. Every time you choose to get behind the wheel, lives are in your hands.”

More information about safe driving and the Nevada Zero Fatalities goal is available Online at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com.

