BCHS takes part in earthquake drill

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Students in Laura Hobbs’ freshmen English class ...
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Students in Laura Hobbs' freshmen English class took cover during the earthquake drill at Boulder City High School last Thursday.
Once students were given permission to come out from under their desks, each class made its way ...
Once students were given permission to come out from under their desks, each class made its ways outside to the student parking area to be accounted for.
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
October 23, 2025 - 6:04 pm
 

In a way, it had that Cold War-era feel to it when students a half-century ago were trained to duck and take cover under their desks in the event of a nuclear bomb attack.

Last Thursday, Boulder City High School took part in a drill of a different sort but with the same ducking and covering – The Great Nevada ShakeOut.

“The Great ShakeOut is such an important reminder that being prepared can save lives,” BCHS Principal Amy Wagner said. “At Boulder City High School, safety is part of our culture. We practice safety drills every month because it’s important that everyone knows what to do in an emergency. Participating in the statewide ShakeOut connects us with schools and communities across Nevada in a shared commitment to readiness.”

According to information from the Great Shakeout, “Federal, state, and local emergency management experts and other official preparedness organizations all agree that ‘Drop, Cover, and Hold On’ is the appropriate action to reduce injury and death during earthquakes. The ShakeOut is our opportunity to practice how to protect ourselves during earthquakes.”

According to a press release from Clark County, it was expected that 666,000 Nevadans were to take part in the event, which occurred at 10:18 a.m. Of those, more than 500,000 in Clark County.

“The Great ShakeOut is an important exercise to remind people how to protect yourself if you experience an earthquake,” Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Brian O’Neal, who oversees the office of emergency management, said in the release. “Earthquakes can and do occur in our state and in Clark County. We encourage as many people as possible to participate in the drill either at home or in their workplaces.”

Nevada is one of the most seismically-active states after California and Alaska, the county stated. Officials say most earthquake-related injuries occur because of falling objects, breaking glass, or trips and falls when people try to evacuate.

“The best protection indoors during an earthquake is to get under heavy furniture such as a desk or table until the shaking stops, and to stay away from windows to avoid shattering glass,” the release stated. “If one is in a vehicle when shaking starts, pull over to a clear location avoiding bridges, overpasses and power lines if possible.”

To limit injuries in an earthquake, shelves should be fastened securely to walls. Large, heavy objects should be placed on lower shelves. Do not hang heavy objects on walls over beds or sofas and chairs where people sit.

