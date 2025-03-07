BCHS starts notable or famous alumni list

In most high school yearbooks, there is a list of senior superlatives. They include most athletic, most spirited, most attractive, best eyes or most likely to succeed.

Ron Eland/Review file photo Ron Dale, a 1988 graduate of Boulder City High School, was one of nearly 20 alumni placed on an ever-growing list of graduates who are deemed to be notable or famous. Dale played football at USC, played minor league baseball and co-starred in “American Restoration” on the History Channel along with his older brother, Rick.

Recently, Boulder City High School was given the task of creating a somewhat updated superlative list among its decades of alumni.

According to BCHS Principal Amy Wagner, the idea behind creating this list was sparked by Clark County School District’s Engagement Unit, which is working on a project celebrating notable and famous alumni from across the district. This initiative aims to highlight the achievements of former students, inspire current students, and build a strong sense of pride within our school community.

“Every school has stories of success, and we are proud to recognize the notable alumni who have walked our halls and gone on to make an impact in various fields,” Wagner said.

This list will be used to showcase the diverse paths their graduates have taken, whether in academics, athletics, the arts, public service, or other areas.

“It serves as a reminder that the foundation built here can lead to incredible opportunities,” she said. “Moving forward, we hope to incorporate these stories into school events, displays, and even mentorship opportunities for students.”

Wagner said the current list of just shy of 20 is by no means finished and that it will be ongoing and recommendations from the public are encouraged.

“The (current) list was initially compiled in response to the district’s request through a combination of research, community input, and discussions with staff and alumni,” she said.

While there wasn’t a formal committee, BCHS reached out to various school and community members to ensure they captured a wide range of accomplishments.

“We are excited to continue recognizing our alumni and sharing their inspiring journeys,” Wagner said.

The following are those who have already been chosen from Boulder City with their graduating class in parenthesis.

• Chuck Legler (1965) Pro basketball in France

• Richard Segerblom (1966) Nevada Assembly (2007-2013) Nevada Senate (2013-2018)

• Sally Denton (1970) Famous Author and Historian

• Steve Nelson (1974) Helped develop the Alexa and Siri programs used by Amazon and Apple

• Ed Forrester (1976) Pro basketball Australia

• Linda Espinoza (1978) Ladies pro bowler

• Murray Snow (1978) Federal judge appointed by George W. Bush (2008)

• Lee Swindlehurst (1978) Dean, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Graduate School, UC Irvine

• Wendy Church Birmingham (1978) Department chair, psychology, BYU

• Jimmy Aylward (1983) Shortstop for Los Angeles Angels baseball

• Tim Zapolski (1983) Minor League baseball for Los Angeles Dodgers

• Troy Clemons (1986) Giants Minors baseball

• Nathan Burchette (1988) Pro Arena football

• Ron Dale (1988) played football for USC, played Minor League baseball and co-starred on the long-running reality show, “American Restoration.”

• Danny Hamel (1990) Motocross

• Glen Leavitt (1992) Nevada Assembly (2018-2022)

• Zane Grothe (2010) Olympic trials for swimming

• Alexis Lagan (2011) Olympics for shooting (Olympics 2020 and 2024)

Dale had not heard that he’d been named to the list prior to being contacted by the Review.

“That’s awesome,” he said. “I’m very honored to be on the list of the first 18, not to mention being included with the names of some truly talented alumni from high school. We’ve had a lot of incredible people come though this high school.”

Like Dale, Leavitt was unaware he had made the list.

“I am so humbled to be among this amazing group of BCHS alumni honored,” he said. “Who would have ever thought that taking Government from Mr. Stewart my senior year would have led to a life of public service? I am grateful to those in Boulder City who have mentored me along the way and proud to be from our little community.”