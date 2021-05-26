91°F
News

BCHS graduation ceremony set

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
May 26, 2021 - 4:52 pm
 
Updated May 26, 2021 - 5:04 pm
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Leaders of the Boulder City High School's class of 20 ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Leaders of the Boulder City High School's class of 2021, its valedictorian and salutatorians, from left, senior class president Alexis Soileau, student body president Seth Woodbury, valedictorian Jamison Kaboli, salutatorian John Miller, salutatorian Julian Balmer and salutatorian Sophie Dickerman, are ready to graduate tonight on campus at the Bruce Eaton football field.

Boulder City High School’s class of 2021 will celebrate its graduation tonight with a ceremony on campus at Bruce Eaton Field.

“I’m so excited that we will get to recognize and celebrate the class of 2021 in one ceremony this year, unlike last year when we held 13 small group graduations in the theater,” said Amy Wagner, principal. “I cannot wait to see our seniors walk across the stage and receive their diplomas after this difficult year. Seeing our seniors smile will be awesome.”

The 80th annual commencement ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the high school, 1101 Fifth St.

Due to current restrictions because of the pandemic, fewer spectators will be able to attend.

“Our Large Gathering Venue COVID-19 Preparedness and Safety Plan was approved by the state … . With this plan, we were able to plan our graduation ceremony for all graduates on our football field,” said Wagner. “Each graduate will be allowed four graduation tickets for their family and/or friends.”

In previous years, each senior was given 10 tickets to the ceremony.

Wagner said the graduates will sit on the football field, spaced 3 feet apart. Each family group will sit at a safe social distance in the bleachers.

“As this is a CCSD (Clark County School District) event, all participants must wear a face covering and all safety and health guidelines and protocols must be followed,” she added.

Wagner, the valedictorian, the salutatorians, student body president and senior class president will be speaking at the ceremony as well as two members of the class of 2033.

Wagner said CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara, Region Superintendent Deanna Jaskolski and Trustee Lisa Guzman will be at the ceremony and on stage with the students.

The band will not be playing this year.

Last year, the school’s 13 different ceremonies were capped at 50 people to follow the state guidelines at that time. Additionally, each one included a live speech by Wagner and recorded speeches from the student body president, the valedictorians and the salutatorian. The graduates were also called to the stage to receive their diplomas and to shake hands with Wagner.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

