BCHS gearing up for senior nights

Our Boulder City High School student council is in the midst of celebrating Nevada Week of Respect.

A Nevada tradition initiated by former Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Week of Respect is a state-wide program designed to foster appreciation for ourselves, for others, and for our school. Each year, schools across the state observe this week by planning activities that highlight the importance of making school a safe place for everyone.

At Boulder City, we are always striving to make our school a welcoming environment for all, but we were sure to go above and beyond this week. Some of our activities for this year included the signing of an Upstander Pledge poster, a recognition sticker on Instagram for students who have shown extraordinary kindness, and a Hug the Eagle session at lunch. It was an amazing way to start off our month on a positive note.

As you may already know, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Our school, and especially our sports teams, are dedicated to supporting those who are fighting and honoring those who we have lost.

This week, the BCHS girls volleyball team is hosting their annual Dig Pink Night on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. against The Meadows School. There will be a bake sale with tasty treats and a 50/50 drawing for Santana tickets, and of course a great volleyball match for you to enjoy. All proceeds from the night are going directly to a friend of the program who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer to support her and her family with her battle.

This Friday, our BCHS football team also has their Pink Out game against Democracy Prep at 7 p.m. If you aren’t able to attend this week’s games, don’t worry – you can still show your support!

BCHS girls soccer is participating in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk on Oct. 22, and they need your help to reach their team goal of $500. If you’d like to donate, visit the girls soccer Instagram page (@bouldercityhssoccer) and use the link in their bio.

BCHS is unique in many ways. Our spirit, our staff, and especially our size – it all sets us apart from the rest. Our small population enables us to do a lot more to appreciate our amazing student body. One of our favorite methods of recognition is senior nights that celebrate our incredible senior athletes. Seniors receive custom posters and a treat courtesy of the student council, and before their games, they are announced and appreciated for all their hard work. As the fall sports season comes to a close, we encourage you to mark your calendars with these dates so you can come and cheer on our extraordinary student-athletes.

The first senior night of the month will be football vs. Pahrump Valley at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20. The theme for the game is USA. Be sure to show up in your red, white, and blue!

The next week, volleyball will host their senior night on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. against Somerset Losee. The theme for the game is blackout – be sure to come hungry, because Fox’s BBQ is sponsoring the game and serving up some tasty meals!

Girls soccer faces SLAM on Monday, Oct. 23, at 3:30 p.m., and boys soccer plays the next day against Pahrump Valley at 3:30 p.m. We hope to see you all there supporting our amazing senior athletes!