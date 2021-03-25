53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

BCHS, Garrett welcome students to campus

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
March 24, 2021 - 5:11 pm
 
Boulder City High School Boulder City High School students are dismissed Monday, March 22, afte ...
Boulder City High School Boulder City High School students are dismissed Monday, March 22, after their first day of in-person learning for the 2020-2021 school year.
Boulder City High School Boulder City High School freshmen McKenna Morrow, left, and Sunshine T ...
Boulder City High School Boulder City High School freshmen McKenna Morrow, left, and Sunshine Tucker leave campus Monday, March 22, after their first day of in-person instruction during the 2020-2021 school year.

Older students in Boulder City were present in person and on campus Monday, March 22, for the first time in more than a year.

“Our first day back in the building with ninth and 12th grade students was great,” said Boulder City High School Principal Amy Wagner. “Students wore masks and followed the necessary health and safety guidelines. … The best part of the day was seeing faces of students instead of icons on a computer screen.”

These students were part of the second wave of the Clark County School District’s reopening with students in sixth, ninth and 12th grades returning to campus.

Garrett Junior High School Principal Melanie Teemant said Monday was “amazing.”

“The best part was hearing the voices of students and teachers learning together,” she said. “The teachers are rocking the whole hybrid instructional process and I am so proud of them. We had no issues today and it went so smoothly, which did not surprise me as the teachers have been preparing for this for a few weeks.”

The hybrid instructional model allows for two days of in-person learning at the school and three days of distance learning at home.

Wagner said there weren’t any issues Monday and the students who had not yet been issued a Chromebook “were quickly taken care of and everyone seemed excited to get back to school.”

The students in grades six and nine were given priority because they have yet to set foot on their campuses, CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara said earlier in March when he announced the schools would be reopening. They will have a week to adjust before spring break, after which all students will return April 6.

“We are looking forward to having the 10th and 11th grade students back in the building after spring break,” Wagner said.

The Boulder City students were part of the approximately 14,000 older CCSD students in the county who went back to school Monday. They joined local students in kindergarten through fifth grade who returned to campus March 1.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters Aleksandra Appleton and Julie Wootton-Greener contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Mayor Kiernan McManus discusses moving forward with c ...
Field narrowed for attorney, manager posts
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council has narrowed the field of candidates for a new city attorney and city manager and is planning to conduct the first round of interviews the week of April 5.

City staff is drafting a request for proposal for more than 40 acres of land adjacent to the Bo ...
Process to develop land near golf course advances
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Staff is drafting a request for proposal to develop land near Boulder Creek Golf Club at the request of the City Council.

A complaint to the Nevada Ethics Commission against Mayor Kiernan McManus was dismissed March 1 ...
Ethics complaint against mayor dismissed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Nevada Commission on Ethics recently dismissed a complaint accusing Mayor Kiernan McManus of abusing his position as a public officer because of a “lack of sufficient credible evidence of a violation.”

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Amanda McConnell turned her hobby into a business. ...
Business Beat: Mom designs hobby into business
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A Boulder City mom recently turned her hobby into a full-time job with her local business, Asquad Designs.

A special City Council meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, to discuss the final c ...
Finalists named for attorney, manager jobs
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The first round of finalists for Boulder City’s top leadership positions have been announced and City Council members will decide how to move forward at a special meeting next week.

 
Candidate profile: Cokie Booth
By Boulder City Review

Cokie Booth is one of 13 candidates seeking a seat on City Council.

 
Candidate profile: Paul W. Bageman
By Boulder City Review

Paul W. Bageman is one of 13 candidates seeking a seat on City Council.