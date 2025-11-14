BCHS coach ‘unavailable’ for football playoff game

Parents of student athletes playing on Boulder City High School’s football team received a note last Thursday morning from BCHS Principal Amy Wagner informing them that the team’s head coach would be “unavailable” for that night’s playoff game.

“As always, we want to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community,” the note, which was provided to the Review by a parent, read. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the head football coach will be unavailable for tomorrow’s game. We are grateful that assistant coach Chris Render has agreed to lead the team moving forward. Please know that we cannot discuss the matter further due to privacy laws.”

According to a parent of one of the players who spoke to the Review on Tuesday, her son and other players told parents and, eventually, school officials, that the coach had been engaging in inappropriate banter with players.

The parent, who has asked that her name not be used at this time, said that school officials called her on Friday and said they had interviewed her son and asked her for a statement. The parent said she asked if police had been contacted and was told no and that the school was doing an internal investigation.

The parent said that she told school officials that she was going to the police and that they could get her statement from BCPD.

According to the police dispatch report, at 9:01 a.m. on Nov. 7, they received a call stating that a coach at the high school had been harassing students. The report goes on to say that the school is doing their own investigation and that the caller “is upset that they haven’t contacted the PD.”

The dispatch report ended saying that the caller was en route to the PD in order to make a voluntary statement.

This is a developing story. Please see next week’s issue of the Review for a follow-up.