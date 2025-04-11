94°F
BCHS, CCSD named in lawsuit after altercation

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School, along with the Clark County School Dist ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School, along with the Clark County School District, have been named in a lawsuit filed last Friday. A parent alleges in the suit the school and district were negligent in protecting her son from a fight on campus in 2023.
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
April 10, 2025 - 8:17 pm
 

A parent has filed a lawsuit against both Boulder City High School and the Clark County School District, alleging that both were negligent in protecting her son from an altercation with other students two years ago.

The lawsuit was filed on April 4 in Clark County District Court. It was filed by the firm of Bighorn Law on behalf of their client, Kalah Porter. The defendant is listed as the Clark County School District and Boulder City High School.

According to the lawsuit, which seeks a jury trial and compensation of no less than $15,000, on April 4, 2023 Porter’s son was walking on campus during school hours when he was allegedly punched in the face by a fellow student, resulting in a fractured jaw. It states that other students joined in as her son attempted to defend himself. In the end, he sustained “substantial bodily harm,” which, according to the lawsuit, aside from the fractured jaw included injuries to his face, head, mouth, organs and general pain and suffering.

“The group of students were previously making threats to the plaintiff (student), including on social media,” the suit states.

However, while the lawsuit doesn’t state that those alleged threats were relayed to school staff or administrators, it does say, “Defendants (by and through their authorized agents, servants, and employees, acting within the course and scope of their employment), permitted, allowed and/or caused said unsafe environment to remain even though defendants knew, or through the exercise of ordinary care and diligence should have known, of the likelihood of bodily harm to students at Boulder City High School, including plaintiff, that would result.”

When reached by email, CCSD’s communication department responded by writing, “The District does not comment on pending litigation.”

The lawsuit also states several times that the defendants had a “duty to use reasonable care in the proper hiring, training, retention and supervision of all employees, staff, teachers, administrators, and contractors who were responsible for student safety.”

