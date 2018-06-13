BC residents win primary races

Two Boulder City residents won their races in the Clark County primary election Tuesday , June 12, and will be moving forward to the November ballot.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Tuesday was election day, and one of Clark County's voting centers was at the Boulder City Parks & Recreation Department at 900 Arizona St.

Former Planning Commissioner Glen Leavitt earned 55.1 percent of the vote for the Nevada State Assembly District 23 seat over fellow Republican Matt McCarthy. Leavitt will advance to the Nov. 6 general election where he will face Independent American Ralph Preta.

Leavitt is a third-generation Nevadan and has lived in Boulder City since he was 10 years old and is raising his family there. His stepmother is City Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt.

Boulder City resident Amy Carvalho earned almost 47 percent of the vote for the District 12 seat on the Nevada Board of Regents. She will face Andrew Coates, who earned almost 34 percent of the vote.

In addition, several other races featured Boulder City residents or representatives.

Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya, a Democrat, is seeking re-election, her race was not on the primary ballot. She is being challenged by Republican Minddie Lloyd, and they will face off in the general election. Goya is a Boulder City resident and her husband Alan, is chairman of the Boulder City Historic Preservation Committee.

The candidates for the State Senate District 12 seat also were not on the primary ballot. Democrat Gary Jordahl and Republican Joseph Hardy will face off in November.

The field of candidates for several state and federal political races affecting Boulder City were also narrowed in Tuesday’s election.

In the race for Nevada governor, the race was narrowed to Republican Adam Laxalt and Democrat Steve Sisolak. Sisolak earned 50.03 percent of the Democratic vote, and Laxalt earned 71.49 percent of the Republican vote.

The field of 16 candidates for U.S. Congressional District 3, which represents Boulder City, was narrowed to two: Democrat Susie Lee, who earned almost 67 percent of her party’s vote, and Republican Danny Tarkanian, who earned 44 percent of his party’s vote.

Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and Democratic U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen won the primaries for their parties and will face off in November for a U.S. Senate seat representing Nevada. Heller, the incumbent, earned approximately 70 percent of his party’s vote, and Rosen, the challenger, earned 77 percent of her party’s vote.

Complete election results are available on the Clark County Elections Department’s website at http://nevada.totalvote.com/Clark.

