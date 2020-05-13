Ballots sent for mail-in election

The June primary election will be conducted entirely by mail-in ballot in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Clark County Election Department, all registered voters will receive a ballot packet in the mail by Monday , May 18 .

The June primary election will be conducted entirely by mail-in ballot in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Clark County Election Department, all registered voters will receive a ballot packet in the mail by Monday, May 18.

The packets will include a ballot, instructions for using the ballot, a postage-paid envelope to return the completed ballot and list of locations to drop off the ballot if they cannot be put in the mail.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked by June 9 and be received by 5 p.m. June 16 to be counted.

Ballots can be dropped off in person at Boulder City Hall, 400 California Ave., during business hours through June 5 and between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. June 9.

Boulder City residents are being asked to weigh in on the local races for Congressional District 3, State Assembly District 23 and Clark County School District, along with numerous judicial positions.

Rep. Susie Lee has filed for re-election to serve in Congress representing District 3. She is being challenged by fellow Democrats Dennis Sullivan and Tiffany Ann Watson; Republicans Brian Nadell, Corwin Newberry, Mindy Robinson, Dan Rodimer, Dan Schwartz and Victor Willert; Independent American Ed Bridges II; Libertarian Steve Brown; and Gary Crispin, who has no party affiliation.

Rep. Glen Leavitt, a Republican, is seeking re-election to the state Assembly. He is being challenged by Democrat Brent Foutz and American Independent Bill Hoge.

Felicia Ortiz, who represents District 3 on the state board of education, is being challenged by Bruce James-Newman and Justin Mickanen for the four-year term.

Also up for election is a seat on the Clark County School District. Andrew E. Cartwright, Kari Deike, Lisa Guzman, Amanda Kennedy, Liberty Leavitt, Jshauntae Marshall, Anand Nair and Mike Rowe are seeking the four-year term.

For more information, call the election department at 702-455-8683.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.