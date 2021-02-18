43°F
News

Bail set for driver who killed cyclists

By Boulder City Review
February 17, 2021 - 4:30 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) A judge set bail at $750,000 for Jordan Barson, seen at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Feb. 4, the box truck driver accused of plowing into a group of bicyclists, killing five.

A judge set bail at $750,000 for a box truck driver accused of killing five Las Vegas bicyclists, court records show.

Authorities have said Jordan Barson, 45, was high on methamphetamine when he plowed into a group of bicyclists on Dec. 10 in Clark County, killing five of them.

Prosecutors had filed court papers, asking Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum to set his bail at $1 million, according to online court records.

Should Barson post the $750,000, he must undergo drug and alcohol monitoring and submit to random urine testing. And he must not drive, the judge ordered Feb. 11.

As of late Tuesday, Feb. 16, he remained in custody in Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

Barson had nine times the amount of methamphetamine in his system needed to be legally considered impaired at the time of the crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Searchlight, according to police and court reports.

He faces five counts of DUI resulting in death, two counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and seven counts of reckless driving, court records show.

Barson is scheduled to return to court March 4 for a preliminary hearing.

Killed in the crash were Las Vegas bicyclists Erin Michelle Ray, 39; Gerrard Suarez Nieva, 41; Michael Todd Murray, 57; Aksoy Ahmet, 48; and Tom Trauger, 57. Four others were injured. Jerome Ducrocq, who was the most seriously injured, remained hospitalized in critical condition last week.

The bicyclists were with a group of about 20 who set out from Henderson that morning to complete the roughly 130-mile Nipton Loop. All of the bicyclists who were killed or injured were seeking cover from the wind and riding behind the group’s safety escort vehicle when the box truck Barson was driving crashed into them, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol report.

COVID restrictions eased
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Statewide restrictions were eased earlier this week by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak allowing residents to attend city meetings in person as well as visit a restaurant without reservations and with a larger group or participate in small gatherings.

Budget sees $2.4 million boost
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The proposed city budget for fiscal year 2022 is approximately $2.4 million more than last year’s because revenues are expected to be almost as high as before the pandemic. The 2021 budget was reduced by several million dollars due to projected revenue losses as a result of COVID-19.

Fired city employees file appeal
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Two former employees are appealing the dismissal of their complaint accusing the city and council members of violating the open meeting law and breaching a covenant of good faith and fair dealing when they were fired.

 
City’s origins celebrated
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Ninety years ago this month, Boulder City was officially placed on the map.

StoryBook’s final phase OK’d
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The third and last phase of Boulder Hills Estates can begin as City Council unanimously approved its final map.

Staff recommends reinstating 10 city jobs
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Staff is recommending 10 jobs be reinstated this next fiscal year because of the city’s improved financial outlook.

Thirteen to run for City Council
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The field of candidates running for the two open City Council seats is set. Thirteen residents will vie for the seats currently held by Councilwomen Tracy Folda and Judy Hoskins.

Council to discuss firing city clerk
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The mayor has called for a hearing to discuss firing City Clerk Lorene Krumm and she said it is because she participated in an investigation of his alleged actions at City Hall.

Elementary students will return to campus
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Some of Boulder City’s youngest students will be back on campus in less than a month.