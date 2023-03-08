60°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

As Lake Mead declines, so do its visitation numbers

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
March 8, 2023 - 3:18 pm
 
Updated March 9, 2023 - 2:02 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) Lake Mead National Recreation Area remains among the top ...
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) Lake Mead National Recreation Area remains among the top 10 most visited sites in the National Park System, though the number of people dropped nearly 25 percent in 2022 taking the park from the number five spot to the number nine spot.

The water level isn’t the only thing that’s down at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

After being number five on the list of top 10 most visited national parks and recreation areas in 2021, the lake dropped to the ninth spot for 2022.

After seeing about 7.6 million visitors in 2021, just 5.6 million people were reported to have come last year, a drop of nearly 25 percent.

National Park Service spokesperson Mike Theune pointed out that, even after the drop, Lake Mead is still in the top 10.

“Out of 424 units, Lake Mead is currently number nine and accounts for about 2 percent of visitors to the entire system,” he said.

The units he referred to include parks, memorials, monuments, recreation areas and battlefields, in addition to more than a dozen other designations that together make up the entire U.S. National Park System.

Slicing the data more finely, one finds that the top eight parks account for more than 26 percent of visitors and the 331 least visited parks account for another 25 percent. So one way of looking at the numbers would make Lake Mead the most popular site of the middle 50 percent.

Theune said that without more research and polling it is not possible to say why visitors to Lake Mead dropped off while the total number of visitors to all parks increased by about 5 percent — 297 million visitors in 2021 versus 312 million in 2022.

However, the drop coincides with the lake reaching its lowest levels since it was initially filled to 1,220 feet in 1941. It reached its greatest depth of 1,225 feet in 1983. Since then, years of drought and increasing pressure on the lake due to development and agricultural use have brought the level down to 1,044 feet in August 2022. The level is projected to reach 1,013 feet in July 2024.

The states that depend on Colorado River water are currently at an impasse over how to allocate future water supplies. If the level drops below 950 feet, water could be released from Hoover Dam, but it would not be able to generate electricity. At 895 feet, the lake would be considered a “dead pool,” and no water could be released.

By way of comparison in terms of number of visitors, Lake Mead still saw more visitors in 2022 than some of its more famous cousins in the National Park System. This includes the Grand Canyon (4.73 million visitors), Zion (4.69 million), Yosemite (3.67 million) and Yellowstone (3.22 million).

Contact reporter Bill Evans at wevans@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Photo courtesy of Boulder City High School) Boulder City High School student Ben Scheppmann po ...
Students witness impact of impaired driving
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Shattered lives and limbs can be a consequence of choosing to drive impaired and the “Every 15 Minutes” program aims to bring that home to students and parents in high schools throughout the U.S. and Canada. The latest local iteration of the event took place Feb. 28 and March 1 at Boulder City High School.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Southern Nevadans could see limits on their water use to help ...
Agency seeks power to limit residential water use
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

While Western states work to hash out a plan to save the crumbling Colorado River system, officials from Southern Nevada are preparing for the worst — including possible water restrictions in the state’s most populous county.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) Heavy snowfall in the Rockies may help boost the water le ...
‘A nice sign’: Big Rockies snowpack may boost Lake Mead
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

When March began the mountains that feed the Colorado River already had seen more snow this winter than they normally would through an entire snow season.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) The annual Big Clean event will return to the parking lot of Brav ...
Annual recycling event returns
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

With a goal to “recycle, repurpose, renew,” the annual Big Clean event will return to Boulder City on March 25.

(Boulder City file photo) City Council approved a $165,000 settlement with former City Clerk Lo ...
Council settles with former city clerk
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A settlement for $165,000 for former City Clerk Lorene Krumm was approved by City Council during its Tuesday, Feb. 28, meeting.

(Boulder City file photo) Top Dollar Entertainment is proposing to put its Elite RV resort near ...
RV resort plan founders
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In a 3-2 vote, the City Council declined Tuesday, Feb. 28, to move forward with direct negotiations with the developer for a proposed luxury recreational vehicle resort on 76 acres of land sandwiched between the airport and Boulder Creek Golf Club.

(Image courtesy Nevada State Railroad Museum) This rendering shows what the interior of the vis ...
Rail museum to report on expansion progress
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Riding classic trains will not be the only notable activity at the Nevada State Railroad Museum’s annual open house scheduled for this weekend.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Boulder City Fire Department recently received accredited ...
Fire department receives international accreditation
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City Fire Department has received accredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.

(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Chief William Gray of the Boulder City Fire Department recentl ...
Fire chief feted by national group
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Boulder City Fire Chief William Gray was recently recognized by a national organization for his efforts in accreditation and credentialing.