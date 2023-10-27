Annual Trunk or Treat turns 12
The 12th annual Trunk or Treat, hosted by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, drew hundreds of children and their families Saturday.
The event at Veterans’ Memorial Park featured around 25 vehicles owned by businesses and individuals handing out candy, jump houses, food and games for the kids.
Chamber CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan said when they started the event, they had nearly 100 “trunks” with prize money for the best decorated.
Now that the number has dropped dramatically, she said without them, there will be no event.
Also, next year the Boulder City Bass Club will co-sponsor the event with the chamber but in 2025, the Bass Club will be the sole organizer.