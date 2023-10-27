64°F
News

Annual Trunk or Treat turns 12

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
October 26, 2023 - 10:59 pm
 
One of the most popular parts of the event was the hay ride, sponsored by Dr. Andy Huxford.
Six-year-old Scarlett Senef was all smiles as she got her face painted. She and her younger sis ...
Chris, Lindsey and Emma Sheehan, along with Joyce Banser, were a popular foursome as “Alice a ...
Chris, Lindsey and Emma Sheehan, along with Joyce Banser, were a popular foursome as “Alice and Wonderland.”
Scary Pumpkin Man, who took first for best costume in the adult category, was a hit with the kids.
One-year-old Blakely True drew lots of smiles as Elsa from “Frozen".
What’s Trunk or Treat without trunks? The Chamber of Commerce is hoping for more public parti ...
What’s Trunk or Treat without trunks? The Chamber of Commerce is hoping for more public participation as the event moves forward.

The 12th annual Trunk or Treat, hosted by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, drew hundreds of children and their families Saturday.

The event at Veterans’ Memorial Park featured around 25 vehicles owned by businesses and individuals handing out candy, jump houses, food and games for the kids.

Chamber CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan said when they started the event, they had nearly 100 “trunks” with prize money for the best decorated.

Now that the number has dropped dramatically, she said without them, there will be no event.

Also, next year the Boulder City Bass Club will co-sponsor the event with the chamber but in 2025, the Bass Club will be the sole organizer.

