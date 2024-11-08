Animal lover launches anti-breeding petition

The issue of allowing and permitting the practice of commercial pet breeding in Boulder City has officially moved beyond the city limits.

Local animal lover Brynn deLorimier has started a petition on the online platform change.org encouraging Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford to issue an opinion on the intent of state law that would allow municipalities to ban the practice. The petition, launched less than a week ago, has already gathered hundreds of signatures.

“Today, Nevada stands at the brink of an animal overpopulation crisis with a rapid increase in the number of discarded pets and overflowing animal shelters throughout the state,” the petition text begins. “We must address this swelling concern urgently. This petition aims to clarify section NRS 574.353 of Nevada state law—specifically, we seek to persuade Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford to issue an interpretation of this statute as allowing local municipalities to ban pet breeding.

“If anything is immediately apparent as a relative newcomer to Boulder City, one thing unites us all: a love for our animals,” deLorimier said. “We will go so far out of our way to make sure every living creature is well cared for. Our animal shelter and staff reflect that. When our shelter and all shelters in the metro area are at or above capacity, the business of breeding animals is antiquated and doesn’t reflect our values.”

Just a month ago, the city seemed poised to change Boulder City code to establish fees and fines and a process for getting a permit to breed animals. City code, as it exists now, says that breeders must have a permit, but there was no process in place for actually getting that permit.

Under the advice of City Attorney Brittany Walker, the more-than-year-long and highly contentious process to change local law to align with Walker’s interpretation of state law appeared to be a done deal.

But then, Boulder City Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt simultaneously announced her unexpected retirement and went on the warpath about breeding and dogs being allowed to be off-leash in public as long as they are under “voice control.” When the city was asked by the Review if they had sought clarification on the intent of the state law, steps toward codifying the practice came to a temporary end and a city spokesperson issued a statement saying that, while the city attorney is confident in her reading of state law, the the city had decided to seek a formal opinion of Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford.

The actual text of the petition lays out the facts and history of the issue.

The small town of Boulder City outside of Las Vegas has been locked in a controversial fight over this issue for more than a year and City Attorney Brittany Walker has asked Ford to issue a formal opinion on the scope of NRS 574.353. The request for an opinion has been with Ford’s office for more than a week. It states:

Pet overpopulation is a menace that triggers a chain reaction of other societal concerns including public safety and quality of life. Notably, Nevada consistently ranks among the states with the highest number of homeless animals. Recent studies reveal an alarming number of pets lacking homes—a direct consequence of unregulated and excessive pet breeding. It’s crucial we stem this tide.

Adopting a robust interpretation of NRS 574.353 would result in the reduction of irresponsible breeding and shelter overpopulation. By curbing unnecessary breeding, we can ensure more homeless animals find the loving homes they deserve. This move will also allow municipalities to conserve the resources which go into managing these increasing populations.

We urge Nevada’s Attorney General Aaron Ford to use his influence and power to permit municipalities the right to regulate or prohibit pet breeding. The health, safety and ultimate welfare of our animals depends on it. Please join us in this cause. Sign the petition. Support the call for better animal protection regulations.

“I started this petition to let our representatives know that we care about this issue, we are watching, and we expect our values to be reflected in any legislation they may pass,” deLorimier said. “The number of signatures we have collected in under one week shows our community is aligned on the issue of dog breeding. I called the BC city attorney’s office, and their response was that they have seen this petition but have not yet heard back from Nevada AG Aaron Ford. I have emailed him and have not received a response, either. They said that these things can take months.”

Devon Tilman, owner of Devon’s Garden, is another city resident who has taken a side in this issue. She also runs the Rainbow Readers program at the BC Animal Shelter where students read books to shelter pets to calm and socialize them. The students also write postcards to the animals’ future “parents.”

“I am thankful the community of BC has a heart,” Tilman said. “We are lucky people. Step up to adopt. Not all these animals come from outside of BC, a majority comes from our own neglect. When the children I read with know what needs to be done, the answer should seem obvious. Stop breeding animals.”

Addressing the stated reason for allowing breeding that some people do not want a shelter dog, Tilman added, “We can drive to Henderson or Las Vegas for a pure breed expensive animal. BC doesn’t need a slice of that pie.”

Brynn deLorimier told a story of how she came to be a supporter of Inabnitt and the shelter.

“Most of the names on the petition I do recognize as residents or friends, including the lone signature from Pittsburgh, PA; theirs is valid—that is one of my friends,” she said.

She continued in explanation for why someone from out of state would care about pet breeding in a small town in Nevada. “They were out here visiting me in May of 2023. We went boondocking up at Poverty Flats near the Valley of Fire with some takeout Mexican food, and just after sunset in the open desert we heard tiny meows. Eventually our red headlamps spotted a kitten circling our van, which we lured over with my friend’s carne asada burrito.”

The story continued: “The kitten ate the entire damn burrito—it was as big as he was—and then cuddled up inside their sleeping bag in the van all night. We drove him back to Boulder City’s animal shelter in the morning, and he was adopted out to a neighbor who kept the name we gave him: Burrito. That neighbor even adopted a second cat from the shelter a few months later and named him Taco. Had BC’s shelter not been a no-kill one, Burrito would have gone back on the airplane to Pittsburgh with them, and they would have sorted something or another out. In lieu of having to do that, they are ever-grateful for our no-kill shelter and loved receiving daily updates on Burrito’s adoption process.”

As of right now, the entire issue is on hold until Ford issues a formal opinion on the intent of state law.