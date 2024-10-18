54°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
News

An educational leap of faith

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review From left, Sawyer Willard, Oakley Willard, Sawyer Shumway, and Li ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review From left, Sawyer Willard, Oakley Willard, Sawyer Shumway, and Liam Holt study in EmpowerEd Leader’s library. They are four of 36 kids who attend.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Following the Pledge of Allegiance, Ciana Steffes, left, shared a ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Following the Pledge of Allegiance, Ciana Steffes, left, shared a couple of jokes, which brought laughs from EmpowerEd Leaders’ founders, Amy Higley and Jayme Haines. The new learning center opened its doors in August.
More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder Wellness, owned by Dr. Tad Tenney, sits empty and is for ...
Doc loses license for 5 years
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Under new language adopted by the city council, electricity charg ...
Council decision means energy rates can’t go down
bcr default image
Water conservation measures discussed by council
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The dog park at Veterans' Memorial is currently closed ...
Dog park slated to reopen Oct. 31
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
October 18, 2024 - 1:18 pm
 

Something new recently opened in Boulder City, which brought with it a bit of a twist to traditional education.

In early August, EmpowerEd Leaders opened its doors to children in kindergarten through eighth grade at 1028 Wyoming St.

Founders Jayme Haines and Amy Higley, both former teachers at Andrew J. Mitchell Elementary, said they were excited to bring the microschool concept to the town in which both grew up.

“As being a parent and a public-school teacher, there weren’t many options,” Haines said. “As wonderful as the staff is at our schools, the district is just making choices that I don’t feel supports the kids as much as they could. The decisions I felt were best for the kids were being pushed aside by the district.”

Higley agreed.

“We wanted to find an alternative way to educate children that best works for families and the kids,” she said.

EmpowerEd Leaders has 36 children and already has a waiting list. Of those, nearly half came from public or private schools and the rest were homeschooled. What’s even more unique is that they attend from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Fridays are set aside for field trips and special projects as well as tutoring.

In each of the rooms at their current location, you will find kids broken into various class groupings as well as other rooms dedicated to crafts, computers and a library. While Haines, Higley and a teacher’s aide work with the children, there is also a lot of independent study. They said microschools can come in a variety of forms such as private schools, charter schools, tutoring centers or homeschool co-ops.

“We’ve been thinking about this for a couple of years,” Higley said. “But it really started to come into play this past spring.”

When asked how much of an undertaking it’s been starting from scratch, they both laughed.

“It was a lot of looking and hoping something would come up,” Higley said. “We lucked out in that everything kind of fell into place. We were able to become part of a non-profit group that has helped fund the renovation of this space.”

“We wanted a space to feel safe for families and for them to trust us with their children to help them learn in the best possible environment,” Haines added.

Through social media and word of mouth this past school year, it quickly spread as to what they were doing. They also hosted an open house, which drew lots of interest among the parents. And since both worked at Mitchell, some of the parents and students were familiar with the duo. Add to the fact they were both born and raised in Boulder City, they know both the community and its residents. That said, they concurred it was a leap of faith both by them and the parents when starting something brand new.

“It’s all worked out the way we had hoped,” Haines said. “It’s been a lot of work but it’s been worth it.”

Despite the school day being just four hours, the two said that is still plenty of time for the kids to learn what they need. It then frees up more time at home with their families or other activities or sports.

“It’s not a challenge to get everything done in that amount of time,” Higley said. “By the last hour of the day, they’re pretty much finishing things up and working on other projects.”

For the parents of the kids there, they said many still like the homeschool feel but it also allows them to be more social with kids their age. It also came down to school safety and content of what is being taught.

“We decided that if we didn’t do this now (in Boulder City) someone else would,” Haines said. “So, we went for it. We want to thank the parents who also took a leap of faith. Without them we could not have done this.”

So how did microschools become a thing? According to a 2022 article on edchoice.org, while not necessarily a new concept, it gained in popularity during and following the pandemic.

“The last two years of rolling school closures have pushed families to think differently about K-12 education,” it states. “How schools responded to the pandemic that the traditional, one-size-fits-all model of the public school system does not work for everyone. The pandemic magnified these challenges and warmed people to the idea that families need a range of different educational models to properly meet all of their children’s needs.”

It went on to state, “Microschools, sometimes referred to as learning pods, is the re-imagining of the one-room schoolhouse, where class sizes are usually fewer than 15 students of varying ages, and the schedule and curriculum is tailored to fit the needs of each class.”

Ron Eland is editor of the Boulder City Review. He can be reached at reland@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder Wellness, owned by Dr. Tad Tenney, sits empty and is for ...
Doc loses license for 5 years
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

A Boulder City chiropractor has lost his license to practice in the state for five years, which could be extended if he does not adhere to requirements voted upon by the Chiropractic Physicians’ Board of Nevada.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The dog park at Veterans' Memorial is currently closed ...
Dog park slated to reopen Oct. 31
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Before the mayor cut the ribbon on a city-funded dog park with grass inside Veterans’ Memorial Park in August of last year, Boulder City was the only municipality in the region not to have such a facility. (See Spot Run is just a stone’s throw away but it is privately run and does not have grass.)

(Screenshot) Outgoing Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt addresses the city council on the ...
Animal Control loses its leader
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A number of issues involving pets in Boulder City has been changing at lightning speed over the past several days, culminating in an announcement via social media channels on Tuesday that Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt will be retiring, effective Dec. 31.

During last year’s event, Peyton Walton received assistance from BCFD firefighter Sarah ...
Hundreds expected at pancake breakfast
Ron Eloand Boulder City Review

Regardless of if you prefer to call them pancakes, flapjacks, hotcakes or griddle cakes, they always bring a smile to one’s face.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Kimber Govett, pastor of the Boulder City United Methodist Church ...
Church seeks new housing project plan
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

As the old saying goes, if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A small plane preparing to land at Boulder City Municipal Airport.
A battle over airport business impact
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Before the city council voted unanimously to accept a Business Impact Study regarding increasing some fees at the city-owned airport, the lone speaker in public comment — who chose not to identify himself but has spoken multiple times in the past year on issues surrounding the operation of the airport — had one thing on his mind. Fuel costs.

National Night Out(standing)
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Hundreds turned out Tuesday night for the annual National Night Out, hosted by the Boulder City Police Department and other agencies. There were plenty of games for the kids, first responders, a softball game between the Boulder City police and fire department, prize drawings and food provided by the Boulder City Elks Lodge.