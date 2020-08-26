Amended complaint adds open meeting law violations

Attorneys for City Attorney Steve Morris and City Manager Al Noyola recently filed an amended District Court complaint against the city, accusing the mayor and City Council of two more open meeting law violations.

Attorneys for City Attorney Steve Morris and City Manager Al Noyola recently filed an amended District Court complaint against the city, accusing the mayor and City Council of two more open meeting law violations.

In the amended complaint filed Aug. 25, Morris and Noyola accuse Mayor Kiernan McManus and other council members of participating in a “serial communication with prospective legal counsel prior to their retention.” They contend that communication is a violation of Nevada’s open meeting law.

Additionally, their attorneys wrote that emails sent by McManus to staff and all the council members after an Aug. 6 special meeting was canceled when a temporary restraining order was issued by Judge Jim Crockett violated the open meeting law.

The original complaint, filed Aug. 3 by Noyola and Morris, alleges that the special City Council meeting called to discuss terminating their employment contracts was because they substantiated a series of allegations against McManus, who was accused by various city employees of “religious discrimination, harassment, bullying and creating a hostile work environment.”

Crockett’s temporary restraining order prohibits any action on the contracts until after a hearing, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 17.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.