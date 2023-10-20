Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million

An Amazon representative confirmed the purchase of the land from a Nevada-based company but did not disclose the company’s plans for it.

A 94-acre parcel of land where a developer plans to build a 1.7 million-square-foot industrial park near U.S. Highway 95 is seen, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Boulder City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

An Amazon Prime truck enters Amazon Distribution Center at an industrial area centered around Tropical Parkway just east of Interstate 15, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Amazon has purchased more than 300 acres in the Eldorado Valley just outside of Boulder City for $48 million for an undisclosed purpose.

Clark County property records obtained through a public records request show a bill of sale dated Aug. 15 that shows Amazon.com Services LLC bought the land from WC Quarry Investments LLC, a Nevada-based company.

An Amazon representative confirmed the purchase of the land but did not discuss the company’s plans for it. “Plans for this piece of property are in the very early stages,” the representative said. “We look forward to sharing more in the future.”

The land is west of U.S. 95 and southwest of Interstate 11 near the Boulder Solar farm. It falls within Henderson city limits after a pair of annexations over the past couple of years.

Henderson annexed land in the Eldorado Valley first in 2021, then coordinated with Boulder City this year for the two cities to annex all of the remaining unincorporated Clark County territory between the two municipalities.

Though Amazon’s land is within Henderson city limits, it was acquired through a private sale.

Amazon has invested more than $8.9 billion in Nevada since 2010, including infrastructure and employee wages, and has created more than 16,000 direct jobs in the state. The investments are supporting an additional 21,000 indirect jobs across the state in such fields as construction and professional services.

Jared Smith, the economic development and tourism director for Henderson, said city officials are excited about the purchase and potential plans for the site.

“Henderson continues to be a leading location in Southern Nevada for the logistics industry,” he said. “We also know that Eldorado Valley is a premier location for industrial growth, and we welcome this investment.”

Amazon has opened more than 50 new fulfillment centers, delivery stations and same-day delivery sites in the U.S. this year.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com. Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. mark2.