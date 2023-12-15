All aboard!!!

Martha King Elementary School held its annual holiday family night at the Boulder Creek Golf Course Friday night with the theme of “Polar Express.” A record number of families packed the event, which featured the school’s choir, DJ Mike Pacini, pizza from Vinny’s and a visit from Santa Claus. The Boulder Dam Federal Credit Union donates funding to the cover the cost of the facility rental.

Fifth grader Ava Melendez during her solo performance.

James Dougherty and Dellis Leist took part in a dance during the choir’s performance.

Sunny Wilcoxen and her son Dane were two of many who met with Santa for photos near the end of the event.

Alex Frye, who teaches fifth grade, assisted students in making ornaments.

