All aboard!!!
Martha King Elementary School held its annual holiday family night at the Boulder Creek Golf Course Friday night with the theme of “Polar Express.” A record number of families packed the event, which featured the school’s choir, DJ Mike Pacini, pizza from Vinny’s and a visit from Santa Claus. The Boulder Dam Federal Credit Union donates funding to the cover the cost of the facility rental.
Martha King Elementary School held its annual holiday family night at the Boulder Creek Golf Course Friday night with the theme of “Polar Express.” A record number of families packed the event, which featured the school’s choir, DJ Mike Pacini, pizza from Vinny’s and a visit from Santa Claus. The Boulder Dam Federal Credit Union donates funding to the cover the cost of the facility rental.