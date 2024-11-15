47°F
A New Beginning

(Screenshot) 11-year-old Lily Runco, a member of the Rainbow Readers group that reads to animal ...
Council directs staff to draft new leash law
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signs the sweatshirt of Boulder City res ...
Governor honors veterans at SNSVH
Bill Evans/Boulder City Review The duo of Patrick Mervines at the Southern Nevada Veterans Home ...
Golden opportunity for local veteran
Christopher Jordan
3 to vie for city manager position
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
November 14, 2024 - 5:00 pm
 

Photos by Ron Eland

Boulder City Review

After taking a hiatus since 2009, hundreds turned out Saturday for the revamped Airport Day at the Boulder City Airport. The event, which was hosted by the city, included nearly two dozen planes of various sizes, which attendees could view. While there were a couple of flyovers, this was not an air show. However, volunteer pilots did take 76 kids up into the wild, blue yonder. The Boulder City High School band was also on hand as were a handful of food trucks. Organizers are hoping to make this an annual event.

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Three hours into a meeting that started with an hour of public comment exorciating the city council for current regulations regarding pet breeding and off-leash dogs, members voted to tie one of those issues up.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

More than 100 invited guests, veterans and elected officials turned out to Monday’s Veterans Day ceremony at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home.

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The process for choosing a permanent (hopefully, given recent history) city manager is about to take a big step forward as the city council will get a chance to publicly question three candidates in a special meeting on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Note to readers: BC Review office to close Nov. 22
By Boulder City Review staff

After 15 years in the Boulder City Downtown Mall (Old Town Mall), the Boulder City Review will close its office effective Nov. 22.

Denise Ashurst
Ashurst tops Fox for council seat
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A contentious election year has come to a close in Boulder City as city council candidate Denise Ashurst has emerged victorious with a nearly 2-1 vote lead over sitting Councilman Matt Fox.

Brynn deLorimier
Animal lover launches anti-breeding petition
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The issue of allowing and permitting the practice of commercial pet breeding in Boulder City has officially moved beyond the city limits.

Photos courtesy of Roger Gos The last Airport Day event took place in 2009.
City relaunching Airport Day
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Not seen in 15 years, Airport Day is returning to the Boulder City Airport on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Clark County Commissioner James ...
Hundreds turn out for Healing Center opening
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

As Dr. Christina Vela spoke to attendees for the ribbon cutting of the new St. Jude’s Ranch for Children’s Healing Center for sex-trafficked children, a hummingbird appeared in front of her during an emotional part of her speech.