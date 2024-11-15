A New Beginning

Photos by Ron Eland

Boulder City Review

After taking a hiatus since 2009, hundreds turned out Saturday for the revamped Airport Day at the Boulder City Airport. The event, which was hosted by the city, included nearly two dozen planes of various sizes, which attendees could view. While there were a couple of flyovers, this was not an air show. However, volunteer pilots did take 76 kids up into the wild, blue yonder. The Boulder City High School band was also on hand as were a handful of food trucks. Organizers are hoping to make this an annual event.