84°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
News

A look at candidates for Boulder City Council: Susan Reams

More Stories
City crews help align the eagle at the new welcome sign Monday morning. The $75,000 sign, which ...
The Eagle has landed
Image courtesy of Boulder City Aerial view of Boulder Creek Golf Club. The area in red is Tract ...
Tract 350 sale approved
A look at candidates for Boulder City Council: Denise Elizabeth Ashurst
A look at candidates for Boulder City Council: Matt Fox
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
May 16, 2024 - 6:05 pm
 

Susan Reams, 56

Occupation: College Student and Emergency Aid Garden Volunteer

About 21 years in Boulder City

What single issue most influenced your decision to run for council or seek re-election?

The conditions on Nevada Way because improvements need to be made. By that I mean Boulder City needs to attract businesses and property owners should be required to maintain their apartment units. For example, focus on Henderson Water Street. It’s a dazzling center of the community now.

Why do you feel you are the best person for the position?

I believe that I have exceptional qualifications because I walk around Boulder City frequently and have listened to the opinions of the citizens of Boulder City. Also, I have volunteered for a variety of Boulder City’s nonprofits to connect with the community.

What’s the biggest issue facing Boulder City today?

Boulder City seems to lack direction and balance. For example, the pool project and the decision regarding short-term rentals.

I think this because the pool project has been an ongoing issue for quite some time. Also, I believe short-term rentals should be allowed because it would have benefited Boulder City in the long run.

At potentially $42 million, the proposed replacement for the pool comes out to about $2,800 per resident. Do you feel this is the best use of Capital Improvement funds?

Regarding the capital improvement fund, I am unable to satisfactorily answer this question because of the word allotment given.

Many, especially in the business community, would like to see Boulder City become more than just a day trip, with visitors spending multiple days here. But some recent decisions, such as banning short-term rentals, would seem to discourage multi-day visits. How does the city balance the needs of its residents with that of encouraging tourism?

The city can promote tourists by expediting the business process and eliminating red tape.

THE LATEST
City crews help align the eagle at the new welcome sign Monday morning. The $75,000 sign, which ...
The Eagle has landed
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

City crews help align the eagle at the new welcome sign Monday morning. The $75,000 sign, which is funded by the city, will not only welcome those coming to town but also honors the Boulder City High School Eagles.

Image courtesy of Boulder City Aerial view of Boulder Creek Golf Club. The area in red is Tract ...
Tract 350 sale approved
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Whether it will be enough to fund the projected $40 million-plus pool complex the city would like to build is still — given the realities of the current inflationary economic environment — an open question.

Facebook screenshot Conversation in a Facebook group where Hutto appears to offer a sphinx cat ...
City’s pet licensing proposal still in limbo
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

As the proposal to allow for a license for pet breeding, as well as the keeping of more animals than the three currently allowed by city code that came within inches of becoming law in March of this year, appears to be in some kind of limbo. After it was tabled, and has not yet been rescheduled to come back before the city council, a related case recently came before the municipal court.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Cash Uriuste, an eighth-grader at Garrett Junior High, ...
Students learn the fine art of guitar making
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Jimi Hendrix, considered by many to be the greatest guitarist ever, once said of his craft, “Sometimes you want to give up the guitar, you’ll hate the guitar. But if you stick with it, you’ll be rewarded.”

bcr default image
Search for new city manager underway
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Give him some credit. Recently-departed city manager Taylour Tedder may have left with just a few weeks of notice, but he did try to begin a process for finding his replacement as one of his final acts.