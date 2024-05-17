A look at candidates for Boulder City Council: Susan Reams

Susan Reams, 56

Occupation: College Student and Emergency Aid Garden Volunteer

About 21 years in Boulder City

What single issue most influenced your decision to run for council or seek re-election?

The conditions on Nevada Way because improvements need to be made. By that I mean Boulder City needs to attract businesses and property owners should be required to maintain their apartment units. For example, focus on Henderson Water Street. It’s a dazzling center of the community now.

Why do you feel you are the best person for the position?

I believe that I have exceptional qualifications because I walk around Boulder City frequently and have listened to the opinions of the citizens of Boulder City. Also, I have volunteered for a variety of Boulder City’s nonprofits to connect with the community.

What’s the biggest issue facing Boulder City today?

Boulder City seems to lack direction and balance. For example, the pool project and the decision regarding short-term rentals.

I think this because the pool project has been an ongoing issue for quite some time. Also, I believe short-term rentals should be allowed because it would have benefited Boulder City in the long run.

At potentially $42 million, the proposed replacement for the pool comes out to about $2,800 per resident. Do you feel this is the best use of Capital Improvement funds?

Regarding the capital improvement fund, I am unable to satisfactorily answer this question because of the word allotment given.

Many, especially in the business community, would like to see Boulder City become more than just a day trip, with visitors spending multiple days here. But some recent decisions, such as banning short-term rentals, would seem to discourage multi-day visits. How does the city balance the needs of its residents with that of encouraging tourism?

The city can promote tourists by expediting the business process and eliminating red tape.