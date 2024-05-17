84°F
A look at candidates for Boulder City Council: Matt Fox

City crews help align the eagle at the new welcome sign Monday morning. The $75,000 sign, which ...
The Eagle has landed
Image courtesy of Boulder City Aerial view of Boulder Creek Golf Club. The area in red is Tract ...
Tract 350 sale approved
A look at candidates for Boulder City Council: Denise Elizabeth Ashurst
A look at candidates for Boulder City Council: Daniel R. Patterson
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
May 16, 2024 - 6:07 pm
 

Mathew Fox, 38

Occupation: Fox Smokehouse BBQ

How many years in Boulder City: Eight years as an adult but split my time here as a child between parents

What single issue most influenced your decision to run for council or seek re-election?

The single issue that prompted me to run for council the first time was I noticed everyone was angry with the direction the city was going in. In my position in the restaurant, I spoke to hundreds of residents on a daily basis and felt their concerns.

Things are getting better but re-election for my second term, we can get it closer to making sure all demographics are being served.

Why do you feel you are the best person for the position?

I feel being the age I am I represent a large class of people that have been overlooked for a long time.

Our retired and senior citizens have and will be always the top priority but the demographic under them has been overlooked.

We need someone to represent the working class, people with school-aged children.

What’s the biggest issue facing Boulder City today?

Our biggest issue is our economic growth. We don’t like our housing and population growth but the only thing to keep our city thriving is to bring in businesses, tourism, recreational outdoor activities to keep the money flowing through our town.

At potentially $42 million, the proposed replacement for the pool comes out to about $2,800 per resident. Do you feel this is the best use of Capital Improvement funds?

The pool is an absolute need for this town. We need to give our youth, seniors and everything in between a place to go to have fun, exercise, and just somewhere to enjoy the great amenities Boulder City has to offer.

We shouldn’t have to send our championship swim team to another school to swim when we can offer it here at home for them.

Many, especially in the business community, would like to see Boulder City become more than just a day trip, with visitors spending multiple days here. But some recent decisions, such as banning short-term rentals, would seem to discourage multi-day visits. How does the city balance the needs of its residents with that of encouraging tourism?

Banning short-term rentals, I believe was a mistake. We are a destination place for people to visit. But you can never find a place to stay in town. The only options are staying in Henderson or Las Vegas because our small motels here in town are fully booked with long-term stays, not to mention like myself and a lot of others that have a family of five when we travel, we need a house, not a small motel room. We could’ve got the STR’s done with the right regulations like most cities do, our destination outdoor recreation city could be booming economically.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

City crews help align the eagle at the new welcome sign Monday morning. The $75,000 sign, which is funded by the city, will not only welcome those coming to town but also honors the Boulder City High School Eagles.

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Whether it will be enough to fund the projected $40 million-plus pool complex the city would like to build is still — given the realities of the current inflationary economic environment — an open question.

Facebook screenshot Conversation in a Facebook group where Hutto appears to offer a sphinx cat ...
City’s pet licensing proposal still in limbo
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

As the proposal to allow for a license for pet breeding, as well as the keeping of more animals than the three currently allowed by city code that came within inches of becoming law in March of this year, appears to be in some kind of limbo. After it was tabled, and has not yet been rescheduled to come back before the city council, a related case recently came before the municipal court.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Cash Uriuste, an eighth-grader at Garrett Junior High, ...
Students learn the fine art of guitar making
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Jimi Hendrix, considered by many to be the greatest guitarist ever, once said of his craft, “Sometimes you want to give up the guitar, you’ll hate the guitar. But if you stick with it, you’ll be rewarded.”

bcr default image
Search for new city manager underway
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Give him some credit. Recently-departed city manager Taylour Tedder may have left with just a few weeks of notice, but he did try to begin a process for finding his replacement as one of his final acts.