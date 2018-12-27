A look at 2018 in pictures

Interstate 11, which opened in August, features a scenic overlook that provides a bird’s-eye view of Lake Mead.

From August: Local, state and federal officials, from left, Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, U.S. Rep. Ruben Kihuen, U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, Clark County Commissioner and Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Chairman Larry Brown, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Federal Highway Administration Director of Field Services Peter Osborne and state Sen. Joe Hardy, christened the new Interstate 11.

From February: Boulder City High School Principal Amy Wagner visited the new theater as construction crews worked to complete the project. It includes a state-of-the-art light and sound booth.

From August: Eight-year-old Adras Tambakis, center, and his brother Michael, 7, rode on stretcher from Canyon District Ranger Chris Cassling, right, and Mead District Ranger Ryan McCrea at Boulder City's National Night Out at Veterans' Memorial Park.

From July: Justin Keogh of the Boulder City History and Arts Foundation portrayed “Alabam” during the 70th annual Damboree parade in Boulder City.

From June: U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Riceal Synnes carries the remains of Victor Forbush, who was a member of the U.S. Navy from 1926 to 1945 and fought in World War II, to his final resting place during a service for unclaimed veterans at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

From November: Hoover Dam was lit purple to help raise awareness of domestic violence. According to the National Network to End Domestic Violence, more than one in three women nationwide have experienced rape, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner.

From November: A cave, or forebay, 500 feet underground, is part of Southern Nevada Water Authority's low level pumping station at Lake Mead. Pumps removed about 500 gallons of water per minute during construction. The area was flooded soon after.

From November: Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval congratulated Boulder City resident Charm McElree after naming her the Nevada Department of Veterans Services Veteran Supporter of the Month for November at the Grant Sawyer Office Building in Las Vegas.

By Boulder City Review