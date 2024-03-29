66°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
News

A busy Saturday in Boulder City

Actor Erik Estrada, best known for playing Ponch on the TV show “CHiPs,” was the special gu ...
Actor Erik Estrada, best known for playing Ponch on the TV show “CHiPs,” was the special guest of the Emergency Vehicle Show Saturday at Veterans' Memorial Park. The show was sponsored by the Injured Police Officers Fund.
Law enforcement vehicles from various agencies and eras were on display Saturday, including tho ...
Law enforcement vehicles from various agencies and eras were on display Saturday, including those similar to ones featured in three popular TV shows (from left) “Adam-12,” “Starsky and Hutch,” and “CHiPs.”
This car, which is a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, was a crowd favorite Saturday.
This car, which is a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, was a crowd favorite Saturday.
Tammy Grabel takes a picture of her sister, Nancy Lessnick, during the popular goat yoga class ...
Tammy Grabel takes a picture of her sister, Nancy Lessnick, during the popular goat yoga class Saturday during the annual Flowfest wellness event at Bicentennial Park.
About 40 people turned out for goat yoga Saturday, which provided plenty of laughs and photos t ...
About 40 people turned out for goat yoga Saturday, which provided plenty of laughs and photos thanks to more than a dozen of the four-legged creatures brought in by Goat Yoga Las Vegas.
Meadow and River McIntyre were all smiles Saturday with the Easter Bunny just before the egg hu ...
Meadow and River McIntyre were all smiles Saturday with the Easter Bunny just before the egg hunt at Wilbur Square.
Kids up to 3 years of age were the first ones to grab as many eggs as they could Saturday.
Kids up to 3 years of age were the first ones to grab as many eggs as they could Saturday.
Kids aged 4 to 7 counted down with emcee Mike Pacini as they prepared to grab the thousands of ...
Kids aged 4 to 7 counted down with emcee Mike Pacini as they prepared to grab the thousands of eggs put out at Wilbur Square.
Hundreds of kids turned out Saturday for the annual Easter Egg Hunt. It’s the second yea ...
Hundreds of kids turned out Saturday for the annual Easter Egg Hunt. It’s the second year in a row that it was hosted by the City of Boulder City.
Kids and their families were all smile during Saturday’s egg hunt.
Kids and their families were all smile during Saturday’s egg hunt.
More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review About 60 residents of all ages turned out Saturday morning to rep ...
Community pride on full display
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Community Development Director Michael Mays, left, and City Manag ...
It’s official: STRs banned in BC
bcr default image
To chip or not to chip?
Boulder City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Jou ...
Council candidate slate set
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
March 28, 2024 - 7:08 pm
 

Saturday proved to be a very busy day in Boulder City as events included repainting of the BC on Radar Mountain (see page 2 for photos), as well as the city’s Easter Egg Hunt at Wilbur Square, Flowfest and the popular goat yoga class at Bicentennial Park and the Injured Police Officers Fund car show at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Photos by Ron Eland

Boulder City Review

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review About 60 residents of all ages turned out Saturday morning to rep ...
Community pride on full display
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

A mixture of lime, paint and water was used to touch up the city landmark, which saw the B first painted in 1985 and two years later the C by BCHS students. It had been 10 years since the last time it was touched up. Event organizer Bret Runion said he was pleased with the turnout and hopes to see even more assist in future years.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Community Development Director Michael Mays, left, and City Manag ...
It’s official: STRs banned in BC
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

For an issue that has caused so much local uproar for more than a year, the question of whether Boulder City should formalize the informal-but-still-binding ban on short-term rentals (STR) within city limits ended with more of a whimper than a bang Tuesday as the City Council voted 4-1 to adopt text changes to city code clarifying that the practice is illegal and establishing a system of civil fines for STR owners who continue to operate.

bcr default image
To chip or not to chip?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In its second time at the plate, as it were, the proposal by Boulder City Councilmember Cokie Booth to require that pets within BC be microchipped ended up with a lot of people talking about maybe taking a swing at the ball but no one actually doing so.

Boulder City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Jou ...
Council candidate slate set
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A total of seven candidates for city council and three candidates for justice of the peace of Boulder Township will face off in the primary election scheduled for June 11.

Photo courtesy Tyler Nash Boulder City’s Tyler Nash crosses the finish line following one of ...
Ultrarunner to push himself to the limit
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s not uncommon for friends or even family members to try and best one another whether that be athletics, academics or relationships.

Vets home hit with 18 citations
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In a recent unannounced inspection, the Southern Nevada State Veterans’ Home was cited 18 times for issues ranging from verbal abuse of a patient to failing to provide meals at an appropriate temperature, to employees not having keys to locked gates, which would be needed in the case of an emergency evacuation.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Steele Hendrix, Boulder Dam Credit Union’s president and CEO, s ...
BDCU looks back on past year at annual meeting
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For more than eight decades, the Boulder Dam Credit Union has been the most popular place for Boulder City residents to do their banking, not to mention see friends and neighbors.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Donned in full green Irish attire, hundreds filled the ...
Top o’ the evening to ya
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The BC, seen here in the distance from Bootleg Canyon Park, will ...
BC repaint: Countdown is on
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s almost time to don that old pair of jeans, the ratty tennis shoes in the back of your closet and a shirt you’re not worried about ruining.

Management of veterans’ home sparks controversy
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Documents provided to the Boulder City Review by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) appear to back up many of the accusations leveled at the Nevada Department of Veterans Services (NDVS) and leadership of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home which is located in Boulder City by current and former employees over the past year. Many of the same issues were also noted by CMS surveyors in an inspection of the home that occurred in January.