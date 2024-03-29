A busy Saturday in Boulder City

Actor Erik Estrada, best known for playing Ponch on the TV show “CHiPs,” was the special guest of the Emergency Vehicle Show Saturday at Veterans' Memorial Park. The show was sponsored by the Injured Police Officers Fund.

Law enforcement vehicles from various agencies and eras were on display Saturday, including those similar to ones featured in three popular TV shows (from left) “Adam-12,” “Starsky and Hutch,” and “CHiPs.”

This car, which is a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, was a crowd favorite Saturday.

Tammy Grabel takes a picture of her sister, Nancy Lessnick, during the popular goat yoga class Saturday during the annual Flowfest wellness event at Bicentennial Park.

About 40 people turned out for goat yoga Saturday, which provided plenty of laughs and photos thanks to more than a dozen of the four-legged creatures brought in by Goat Yoga Las Vegas.

Meadow and River McIntyre were all smiles Saturday with the Easter Bunny just before the egg hunt at Wilbur Square.

Kids up to 3 years of age were the first ones to grab as many eggs as they could Saturday.

Kids aged 4 to 7 counted down with emcee Mike Pacini as they prepared to grab the thousands of eggs put out at Wilbur Square.

Hundreds of kids turned out Saturday for the annual Easter Egg Hunt. It’s the second year in a row that it was hosted by the City of Boulder City.