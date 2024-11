Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Six-year-old Karter Dunbar tried his best to lift this large pumpkin during Saturday’s Great Southwest Pumpkin Patch. The event featured games for the kids and prize drawings.

The Halloween House, not to be confused with the Christmas House, which is just a few doors down, has been a popular stop for many this time of the year with things culminating this evening as trick-or-treaters hit the streets of Boulder City.

Brock and Merissa Fletcher were two of many who dressed up for the block party on Arizona Street hosted by the Dillingers.

The Pumpkinman Triathlon, which started at Lake Mead and finished in town, also featured a 5k and 10k run (the start pictured here) along the streets of Boulder City. All were sponsored by BBSC Endurance Sports.

Dee Fong entertained the audience early on at Saturday’s block party on Arizona Street.

The triathlon started at Lake Mead with the swim. The bike portion came to Boulder City with the run starting and finishing at Wilbur Square.