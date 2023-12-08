50°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

A burning Christmas question

By Norma Vally
December 8, 2023 - 9:22 am
 
Photo courtesy of Norma Vally You'll need a drill and a glue gun to create a yule log.
Photo courtesy of Norma Vally You'll need a drill and a glue gun to create a yule log.
Photo courtesy of Norma Vally You'll need a drill and a glue gun to create a yule log.
Photo courtesy of Norma Vally You'll need a drill and a glue gun to create a yule log.

The Yule log—is it firewood, a cake, a TV show? Indeed, Yule log seems to mean many things, but what is it, exactly?

To get to its root we first need to understand Yule. It’s believed the word Yule comes from the old Norse word Jól, meaning party. Norsemen celebrated midwinter events called Yuletide—“tide” from the ancient Germanic word “time.” Yuletide literally translates to “party-time.”

There are a few theories as to what they were partying about. A commonly held belief is that Odin, the chief god of Germanic mythology, led supernatural celestial events during the winter solstice, including giving gifts to children. Pair that with him described as a bearded old man wearing a hat and cloak, many historians believe he was the original Santa. As Christianity grew throughout Europe, Yuletide celebrations morphed into Christian ones. In fact, “Merry Christmas” in Norwegian and Swedish is “God Jol.”

As for the Yule log, while no one knows the exact history, it’s believed to date back to these ancient celebrations and large bonfire traditions. The Yule log evolved into an entire tree that would be fed into the hearth during Yuletide. With the Christianization of such folklore, the Christmas custom was to burn sections of the Yule log each evening of the Twelve Days of Christmas until the Twelfth Night, also known as the Epiphany.

Over the centuries, folklore and religious tradition around the Yule log changed. Be it the celebration of the returning light of the sun or the light of the Savior—indeed there is something divine and mystical about gathering around the warm dancing glow of a fireplace.

During the 1800s, the Bûche de Noël (Yule log cake) was born into dessert history. We may have Napoleon Bonaparte to thank for this Christmas delight. He banned the Yule log, believing its smoke was making people ill. Seemingly, the French answer to the ban was “let them eat cake.” The Yule log cake is essentially a jelly roll decorated to look like a log, usually made from chocolate sponge cake. This tradition spread to many countries in Europe, North America, and variations exist in Vietnam and Cambodia.

For some of us, our connection to the Yule log was a Christmas TV show, created in 1966, that aired an uninterrupted broadcast looping of a roaring fireplace with a Christmas soundtrack playing in the background. The nostalgia of it lives on with streaming versions available this time of year.

While less homes are built with working fireplaces, and the connection to the traditions of the Yule log have dwindled, we can still bring family and friends together around a firepit in our backyards.

Although there are no codes on using fire pits in Boulder City, safety measures should be taken. We are asked to ensure that firepits (chimneys, bonfire stoves, etc.) are at least 6 feet from structures and never under any overhangs or low trees. “Make sure the fire is completely extinguished before leaving,” said Deputy Fire Chief Greg Chesser. “Embers can quickly re-ignite and cause the fire to spread to other areas nearby, including trees and even homes. Given how dry conditions are here in Southern Nevada, any fire can get out of control quickly.”

I relish making a DIY Yule log centerpiece this time of year. With a small log, clippings from nature, mini decorations, a glue gun, and candles with a matching diameter paddle bit (to drill holes for candles), you can create a stunning holiday tablescape. It’s a fun project that the whole family can get it on. There’s a great step-by-step on how to build a Yule log centerpiece at HearthandVine.com

https://hearthandvine.com/yule-log-centerpiece/ .

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The annual Santa's Electric Light Parade drew what's th ...
Light parade draws thousands
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Similar to the Fourth of July parade, the annual Santa’s Electric Light Parade is pure holiday Americana, and last Saturday’s parade through downtown Boulder City was no exception as 105 entries filled the streets, making it one of the biggest ever.

bcr default image
Incident leads to brief lockdown for two schools
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Both of the elementary schools in Boulder City were placed on a brief hard lockdown Nov. 30 after police received reports of a 40-year-old male subject making threats to kill the person who made the report in an apartment complex nearby.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review During filming of the movie outside the Boulder City Post Office, ...
Christmas parade part of upcoming TV movie
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Those who enjoyed Santa’s Electric Light Parade Saturday may be surprised to know that there’s a very good chance they may end up in a movie.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review After 46 years with the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Departm ...
Hall ready to hang up his sneakers
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In 1977, “Star Wars” opened in theaters, the first Apple II computers hit store shelves, Elvis Presley died, the New York Yankees won the World Series, and Roger Hall was hired by the city of Boulder City.

bcr default image
Airport tapped for federal infrastructure funding
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It was announced last week by the office of U.S. Sen. Jackie Rosen that part of $60.9 million allocated for Nevada airports would make its way to Boulder City.

bcr default image
Police and fire depts request $1.5 million in capital funding
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The City Council heard a presentation at their last meeting on both general capital improvement spending for Fiscal Year 2025 as well as an update on the five-year plan for project spending.

bcr default image
Volunteers sought for city commissions
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In the final minutes of the final City Council meeting for November, Councilmember Steve Walton made a point to point out that there were several openings on city commissions and committees and that the deadline to apply to fill those positions was approaching.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Friday night, the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce agai ...
O Christmas Tree
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

bcr default image
Feeling festive at BCHS
By MeganUszynski BCHS Senior Class Historian

As we come to the end of the first semester, BCHS is getting festive.